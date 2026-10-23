Miguel Alonso Maldonado Soriano was arrested late Wednesday night after police officers caught him using a sledgehammer to damage a limestone replica of the Iwo Jima memorial at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia. The vandalism caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage, decapitating one of the monument’s six depicted Marines.

Police Catch Suspect Using Sledgehammer at Base Entrance

Arriving at approximately 10:13 p.m. on October 21, 2026, law enforcement discovered a suspect actively damaging the statue with a sledgehammer. Prince William County police officers responded to a report of property destruction near the intersection of Richmond Highway and Fuller Road just outside Marine Corps Base Quantico.

Authorities identified him as 27-year-old Miguel Alonso Maldonado Soriano of Stafford, Virginia, and officers detained the man at the scene without incident. Police stated that the attack completely knocked off the head of one of the six servicemen carved into the limestone structure and inflicted additional extensive destruction across the monument, leaving another figure with visible gouges across his helmet and face while a third sustained damage to a bayonet attached to a gun slung over his back.

Court Denies Bond Following Felony Charges

Law enforcement charged him with felony destruction of property, trespassing with intent to damage property, and felony injury to a monument, meaning Maldonado Soriano now faces severe legal consequences under Virginia statutes.

Man accused of using sledgehammer to decapitate Iwo Jima statue at Quantico

He is currently being held in jail without bond pending a court appearance.

Federal Officials Confirm DACA Status Lapsed in August

Federal sources confirmed that Maldonado Soriano is a Mexican national who illegally crossed into the United States in December 1999. He was granted protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program by the Obama administration in 2014 and received extensions through subsequent administrations, most recently in 2024 under President Biden.

Photo: Popsmokemedia

White House officials issued a sharp statement addressing his legal standing following the arrest after his DACA status lapsed in August 2026 following the Trump administration declining to renew it.

This criminal illegal alien’s dream is over: Maldonado Soriano disrespected our brave service members and defaced a beautiful monument that honored their sacrifice. Taylor Rogers, White House spokesperson

Limestone Replica Honors Decades of Military Milestones

Sculpted from limestone by Felix de Weldon, the nine-foot piece replicates the famous World War II flag-raising on Mount Suribachi captured by photojournalist Joe Rosenthal on February 23, 1945, honoring all Marines who have died in defense of the country since 1775. The targeted artwork stands near the entrance to Marine Corps Base Quantico and close to the National Museum of the Marine Corps.

Officials at Quantico note that their limestone installation is a non-heroic-size sibling to the Arlington landmark, yet it serves as an essential backdrop for generations of military milestones.

There have been generations of promotions and commissionings and retirements and re-enlistments done in front of this iconic monument. Keil Gentry, Director of the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Triangle

Experts Assess Costly Limestone Sculpture Repairs

Preliminary estimates place the cost of repairing the fractured limestone sculpture in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. Museum and base officials have already consulted restoration experts to evaluate the structural damage.

BREAKING: A man identified as Miguel Alonso Maldonado Soriano reportedly used a sledgehammer to damage the historic Iwo Jima statue at Marine Corps Base Quantico, knocking the head off one of the Marines. pic.twitter.com/XIUUb7izQU — https://x.com/Breaking911/status/2113383338073567654

Gentry noted that restoring the monument will be likely to be challenging given the detailed nature of the limestone carving as repair specialists have reviewed the site. Neither law enforcement nor base authorities have announced a timeline for restoration work.