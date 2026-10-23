Brewers vs. Rays World Series Game 1 Ticket Prices Drop by $400

Ticket prices for Game 1 of the 2026 World Series have dropped by about $400 over the past few days, though entry remains remarkably steep as Milwaukee prepares to host the opening matchup.

The Milwaukee Brewers will face the Tampa Bay Rays at American Family Field on Friday, Oct. 23, with the first pitch scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Neither franchise has ever won the Fall Classic, guaranteeing a first-time champion. For Milwaukee supporters, the stakes carry extra weight: it has been 44 years since the team last appeared in the World Series, leaving generations of fans waiting for a shot at the title.

Ticket Prices and Availability at American Family Field

Despite recent price adjustments on the secondary market, getting into the ballpark is not cheap. Standing-room-only admission for Friday night starts at $2,748, down roughly $400 from earlier listings. Game 2 on Saturday, Oct. 24, also in Milwaukee, features standing-room entry starting at $2,555. Tickets for games hosted by Tampa Bay are considerably lower, with Game 3 on Monday, Oct. 26, starting at $953.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

Additional seating and pricing details across the series show distinct shifts depending on the venue location:

Game 1 (Friday, Oct. 23 in Milwaukee): Starting at $2,748 for standing room only.

Starting at $2,748 for standing room only. Game 2 (Saturday, Oct. 24 in Milwaukee): Starting at $2,555 for standing room only.

Starting at $2,555 for standing room only. Game 3 (Monday, Oct. 26 in Tampa Bay): Starting at $953.

Starting at $953. Game 4 (Tuesday, Oct. 27 in Tampa Bay): Starting at $1,014.

Starting at $1,014. Game 5 (Wednesday, Oct. 28 in Tampa Bay): Starting at $940.

Starting at $940. Game 6 (Friday, Oct. 30 in Milwaukee): Starting at $2,616 for standing room only.

Starting at $2,616 for standing room only. Game 7 (Saturday, Oct. 31 in Milwaukee): Starting at $2,557 for standing room only.

Historical Context for Both Franchises

The matchup pits two organizations with contrasting recent histories against a backdrop of postseason hunger. The Milwaukee Brewers advanced after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series. Coverage highlights the rarity of this pairing, noting that neither ballclub has claimed a World Series title in franchise history.

Ticket demand in Wisconsin reflects a fanbase eager to break decades of championship drought.

MLB Season Could End October 31

The schedule stretches across the final week of October, depending on how many games are required to settle the series. If the matchup extends the full distance, the final game of the Major League Baseball season is locked in for Saturday, Oct. 31.

Venues will alternate after the first two contests in Milwaukee shift south to Florida for Games 3 through 5, before returning north if necessary for Games 6 and 7.