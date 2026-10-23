Real-World Long-Term Outcomes of Brexpiprazole Augmentation in MDD Patients With and Without Anxiety

When dealing with major depressive disorder, the presence of comorbid anxiety often signals a steeper uphill battle for patients and clinicians alike. Roughly thirty to forty percent of those diagnosed with MDD grapple with overlapping anxiety, a combination linked directly to heavier symptom burdens and more stubborn treatment responses. While controlled trials have long hinted at a way forward through augmentation therapies, seeing how those protocols perform outside the pristine walls of a clinical trial has remained a different story altogether. A recent retrospective study published in Neurology and Therapy cuts through that ambiguity, tracking real-world outcomes for patients prescribed brexpiprazole as an antidepressant augmentation agent.

Research Analyzes 3,085 Adult Patients Initiating Brexpiprazole

Led through an analysis of the OM1 PremiOM MDD dataset—which links specialist electronic medical records with comprehensive medical and pharmacy claims—the research captures a detailed snapshot of 3,085 adult patients who initiated brexpiprazole between July 10, 2015 and January 31, 2023. Out of that broader pool, 1,073 patients maintained enough documented follow-up to evaluate via the Patient Health Questionnaire-9. Among them, a clear majority of 653 patients, or roughly sixty-one percent, carried documented anxiety-related diagnoses before treatment, while 420 patients presented without them.

The data reveals demographic and clinical contrasts between the two groups. Patients carrying anxiety diagnoses averaged 46.6 years of age, younger than the cohort without anxiety-related diagnoses’ average of 52 years. Prescription patterns also tilted heavier for the anxiety group. Clinicians prescribed selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors to 47.8 percent of the anxiety cohort compared to 39.5 percent of the others. Benzodiazepines saw similar divergence, landing in 52.1 percent of anxious patient regimens versus 48.1 percent, while targeted psychotherapy accompanied treatment for 74 percent of the anxiety group against 70.2 percent of those without those diagnoses.

Tracking Symptom Shifts Across Twelve Months

Despite the heavier baseline vulnerability in the anxiety-diagnosed group, both segments demonstrated statistically significant relief over a twelve-month observation window. Measured through the PHQ-9, patients with anxiety-related diagnoses saw an average drop of 2.6 points, while those without anxiety dropped by an average of 3.0 points. Symptom worsening proved rare across the board, though the group without anxiety-related diagnoses registered a higher improvement-to-worsening ratio at 5.6 compared to 4.0 for the anxious cohort.

Generalized Anxiety Disorder-7 scores mirrored that upward trajectory, dropping by an average of 2.7 points among patients with documented anxiety. Yet researchers point out a lingering methodological hurdle: because PHQ-9 and GAD-7 metrics share overlapping symptom domains like sleep disruption and concentration hurdles, tracking distinct boundaries between pure anxiety relief and broader depression recovery remains complex. Even so, Clinical Global Impressions-Improvement data affirmed that overall clinical response rates stayed steady, with improvement-to-worsening ratios holding relatively balanced between the two populations.

The study’s wide lens also exposes the friction points of modern psychiatric care outside controlled trials. The median observation period for brexpiprazole sat at 160 days, while the overall discontinuation rate hovered near 72 percent across the dataset. Because claims data serves merely as a proxy for actual consumption, researchers could not independently verify daily patient adherence or pin down exact discontinuation catalysts.

Without a randomized control arm to establish definitive causality, the findings rely instead on alignment with prior clinical trials using the Montgomery–Åsberg Depression Rating Scale. The consistency between those tightly controlled benchmarks and these everyday medical records suggests that brexpiprazole augmentation delivers measurable value in standard clinical practice. What remains entirely open, however, is how micro-adjustments in psychotherapy schedules or concurrent adjustments to other psychotropic medications might have tipped individual outcomes one way or the other over that full year.