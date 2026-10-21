Brewers Fans Cash In 2015 Promo for World Series Seats

As the Milwaukee Brewers head to the World Series for the first time in over four decades, fans who purchased a unique $1,000 brass ticket in 2015 are cashing in their promotions—sparking both celebration and friction over seating assignments.

Back in 2015, the Milwaukee Brewers were not a World Series contender. They collapsed in the second half of the season in 2014 and then finished with an abysmal 68-84 record in 2015. To generate excitement and bring in an influx of cash while the play on the field struggled, the franchise offered fans what might be one of the coolest promotions in baseball history.

Brewers fans are cashing in on decade-old $1K ticket promotion for World Series tickets.

The promotion, appropriately called the Timeless Ticket, was a personalized, one-pound brass ticket designed to look like a gold bar. The team sold just 1,000 of them at $1,000 each, bringing in $1 million. The brass pass promised redemption for any future home game without an expiration date, with the team advertising that it could be used whether it’s this season, the year 2050, or the 7th game of the World Series.

Danny Fochesato, Gail Schoenfeld, and Fans Cash In

Eleven years later, that gamble has turned into a massive win. With Milwaukee headed to its first World Series since 1982, those patient holders are looking at massive savings compared to current resale rates.

Brewers fans frustrated over limited seating options for World Series

Milwaukee native Danny Fochesato bought his ticket on a lunch hour all those years ago. I just happened to come across it on my lunch hour at work and thought it was pretty interesting, Fochesato said, noting he used the ticket to secure a spot for Game 1 while purchasing additional seats to bring his dad and sister to Game 2.

Gail Schoenfeld of Monroe County also redeemed her ticket for Game 1. Every year during baseball season, I bring it out, put it in the stand, hoping that I’m going to be able to use it that year, she said.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

President Rick Schlesinger Addresses Seating Redemption Concerns

Despite the excitement, the redemption process raised concerns among some buyers who expected prime locations. Fochesato noted that his initial options were largely restricted to terrace-level or standing-room-only spots, even though better seats appeared available for public purchase online. He argued that the team was failing to honor the original promise of providing the best available seats.

Clearly, even with extraordinary limitations on available seats, we did not live up to the spirit of the program, and we have been working through a resolution. Rick Schlesinger, Brewers President

Following fan feedback, the Brewers adjusted their approach. Team leadership confirmed that any Timeless Ticket holder who applied before the deadline will keep their World Series seat for this year and retain their Timeless Ticket to redeem for another game in any future season.

Brewers fan hopes 'Timeless Ticket' secures World Series seat

World Series Schedule at American Family Field

The Brewers are scheduled to host the opening games of the Fall Classic against the Tampa Bay Rays. Game 1 takes place on Friday, Oct. 23, in Milwaukee, with Game 2 following on Saturday before the series shifts to Tropicana Field for Games 3, 4, and 5.