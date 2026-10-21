5 Indicted Over Staged Car Crash Targeting Taiwanese Comedian Who Mocked Xi Jinping

Taiwanese stand-up comedian Huang Yi-hao, known for satirizing Chinese leader Xi Jinping in his routines, was targeted in a coordinated plot orchestrated by an unidentified Chinese operative known as “K,” prosecutors announced. The New Taipei District Prosecutors Office concluded its investigation into the跨境鎮壓 (transnational repression) case, indicting five local suspects on charges including attempted aggravated assault and violations of the Personal Data Protection Act.

The investigation reveals that the 44-year-old performer’s political commentary drew severe ire from mainland authorities. Prosecutors stated that the operation began earlier this year when two individuals allegedly hurled foul substances at the Comedy Club venue in May. While those suspects faced separate indictments from Taipei prosecutors, the intimidation campaign escalated dramatically on September 11, when Huang was struck by a vehicle outside his residence in New Taipei City’s Yonghe District.

Investigators discovered that the Chinese handler “K” offered a total reward of 450,000 NTD to finance the operation. A local suspect surnamed Cheng allegedly accepted the commission, receiving an initial installment of 250,000 NTD after gathering personal data, tracking Huang’s daily routines, and planting a GPS tracking device on the comedian’s scooter between July 25 and August.

Cheng reportedly funneled funds down a chain of command, passing 100,000 NTD to an accomplice named Yu, who then handed 90,000 NTD to a subordinate surnamed Huang to purchase a vehicle for the ambush. Two additional participants, Fan and Liao, joined the conspiracy to execute the crash and record the incident.

On September 11, the perpetrators lay in wait near Huang’s home. When Huang returned home on his scooter that afternoon, the team carried out the collision, resulting in pelvic contusions that forced the comedian to cancel a scheduled performance.

Suspects Tried to Secure Medical Records for Payment

Following the collision, the suspects attempted to secure Huang’s medical records and insurance documents under the guise of handling traffic accident claims, forwarding these files up the chain to “K” to claim their remaining payment. Prosecutors noted that “K” ultimately withheld the remaining 200,000 NTD balance because the staged accident resulted in only minor injuries rather than disabling harm.

In their concluding report, prosecutors condemned the operation as a blatant challenge to Taiwan’s democratic legal framework, asserting that the defendants willingly acted as agents for a hostile external force to generate a chilling effect on domestic free speech. Authorities seized 8 locations across three waves of searches following coordinated raids on October 6.

To defend public safety and freedom of expression, the prosecution has asked the court for heavy penalties, requesting specific prison sentences for the five defendants:

Cheng: 5 years and 6 months or more

5 years and 6 months or more Yu: 5 years or more

5 years or more Huang: 4 years or more

4 years or more Fan: 3 years and 6 months or more

3 years and 6 months or more Liao: 2 years and 7 months or more

New Taipei District Court Schedules Preliminary Hearings

The New Taipei District Court will schedule preliminary hearings to review the joint indictment for attempted aggravated assault, unauthorized collection of electronic records, and privacy violations.

As the judicial process moves forward, defense counsels for the five indicted individuals are expected to present their arguments during the upcoming court dates, while investigators continue to trace the broader communications network tied to the handler designated as “K.”