Trump Proposes Renaming New Mexico to New America

Donald Trump has renewed his push to rename the state of New Mexico to “Nueva América,” framing the proposal as a matter of national identity and economic prestige while regional leaders dismiss the idea as a historical absurdity.

A Familiar Playbook of Geographical Renaming

The demand for a moniker overhaul in the Southwest follows a series of similar executive actions and public proposals targeting landmarks across North America. In August, during a trade war with Canada, Trump signed an executive order to change the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America, alongside a parallel executive action to relabel the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America. He has also repeatedly floated renaming the Strait of Hormuz as the Trump Strait. The campaign entered the state-level arena on September 7, when Trump first suggested that a new title would make New Mexico significantly more prestigious and beautiful, a stance he reiterated this week.

Writing on Truth Social, Trump demanded an immediate transition. “Nuevo México debería inmediatamente cambiar su nombre por el de Nueva América. ¡No somos México, somos los Estados Unidos de América!” he posted, arguing that the adjustment would boost property values and local incomes while inspiring civic pride ahead of the midterm elections.

Spanish Explorations Shaped the State Name

The state’s current nomenclature bears little relation to the modern nation-state of Mexico. According to a fact sheet from the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the name stems from 16th-century Spanish explorations under the Viceroyalty of New Spain, applied to the territory north of the Rio Grande in the hope of discovering riches comparable to the Valley of Mexico. Historians point out that the regional designation predates both the 1776 founding of the United States and the 1821 independence of Mexico, anchoring the title in centuries of geographic and cultural heritage rather than contemporary politics.

This tired New America bit again? 🙄 You have to ask — what policy failure is Trump trying to distract Americans from this time?Let me repeat: New Mexico was New Mexico long before the United States existed and we’ll be New Mexico forevermore. And while we’re talking about our… pic.twitter.com/xR6TgkOjYl — https://x.com/GovMLG/status/2112318034203255136

Beyond historical precedent, any formal modification faces steep constitutional hurdles. A state rename requires an internal process originating within the state, through its state constitution and its own regulations, followed by a protracted path toward state and federal ratification. Experts note that the initiative carries negligible practical viability given these legal safeguards.

A Safe Democratic Stronghold Resists the Push

The proposal lands in a Democratic state that Republicans lost by six points during the 2024 election. Alongside his naming proposal, Trump alleged without presenting evidence that the state is known for rigged elections, suggesting a new title might restore electoral honesty.

Photo: metro.pr

State leadership swiftly rejected the premise. Michelle Lujan Grisham addressed the public remarks directly, asserting that the state’s identity is non-negotiable. “Lo repito: Nuevo México ya era Nuevo México mucho antes de que existieran los Estados Unidos, y seguirá siendo Nuevo México para siempre,” she stated on social media.

United States Ben Ray Luján echoed those sentiments, declaring that the title encapsulates generations of tradition and history. “Estamos orgullosos de nuestro nombre, orgullosos de nuestro hogar y conservaremos ambos. Mucho después de que Donald Trump deje el cargo, Nuevo México seguirá siendo Nuevo México,” he affirmed. With the administration offering no formal legislative mechanism to bypass local sovereignty, the debate remains a rhetorical flashpoint in an active political cycle.

President Donald Trump proposes renaming New Mexico to 'New America'