Converting foreign currency on Revolut requires navigating tier-based monthly volume limits, weekend market closures, and automated balance pocket creation, as detailed in an editorial guide published by aranzulla.it. The mechanics of moving capital across accounts depend strictly on subscription tiers and the timing of the transaction.

Standard Accounts Face Monthly Currency Exchange Caps

Free Standard accounts face a 1,000 EUR monthly cap on commission-free currency exchanges before a 1% overage fee applies.

Weekend currency conversions incur markups ranging from 0.5% to 1% depending on the user’s subscription tier, owing to global forex market closures.

Manual currency conversions instantly generate dedicated balance pockets without requiring separate banking contracts or legal agreements.

Tier-Based Limits and Fee Structures for Foreign Exchange

As outlined in the aranzulla.it documentation, the cost of executing a currency exchange on Revolut rests on three distinct pillars: the user’s subscription tier, cumulative monthly volume, and the operational day of the week. Standard plan holders receive a 1,000 EUR monthly allowance for commission-free conversions. Surpassing this threshold triggers a 1.0% fee on the excess amount.

Mid-tier Plus subscribers enjoy a higher threshold of 3,000 EUR monthly, with a reduced 0.5% overage fee. Meanwhile, higher-tier subscribers utilizing Premium, Metal, and Ultra tiers face zero volume restrictions, enjoying unlimited commission-free conversions. These specific volume thresholds also encompass parallel activities like cryptocurrency and commodity exchanges within the app.

Subscription Tier Monthly Free Limit Overage Fee Weekend Markup Standard 1,000 EUR 1.0% 1.0% Plus 3,000 EUR 0.5% 0.5% Premium, Metal, Ultra Unlimited 0% 0%

Weekend Market Closures Trigger Currency Conversion Markups

Because global foreign exchange markets cease operations during the weekend—specifically between 17:00 New York time on Friday and 18:00 on Sunday—platforms must manage volatility risk. For Italian users, this window typically runs from 23:00 on Friday until midnight between Sunday and Monday. During this period, Standard tier users incur a 1.0% markup, while Plus users face a 0.5% surcharge.

As established by platform policy updates, Premium, Metal, and Ultra accounts maintain zero weekend fees, enabling continuous 7-day-a-week conversions. Users must also account for daylight saving time discrepancies. During transitional weeks—such as between October 25 and November 1, 2026—the operational time gap with New York narrows to five hours, shifting weekend pricing schedules forward by sixty minutes.

Manual Exchanges Create Dedicated Balance Pockets

Selecting the source currency and the target currency generates an instantaneous transaction summary displaying real-time pricing feeds.

Confirmation of a manual exchange instantly initializes a separate sub-account, or “pocket,” within the primary application interface without demanding additional contractual paperwork. For instance, converting Euros to British Pounds establishes a dedicated GBP balance pocket. If cardholders instead opt for automatic point-of-sale conversion while traveling abroad, the platform dynamically withdraws equivalent funds from the primary Euro balance in real time.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.