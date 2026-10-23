Tony Carvajal Returns as Executive Vice President of Florida Chamber Foundation

Tony Carvajal is returning to the Florida Chamber Foundation as its executive vice president following a national search, the organization announced Friday. Carvajal previously spent a decade in the executive vice president role, where he helped lay the groundwork for major research initiatives, strategic partnerships, and long-term planning frameworks before moving on to lead other state-level organizations.

During his prior tenure with the Foundation, Carvajal played a central role in developing the strategy and community partnerships behind the launch of The Florida Scorecard and the Florida 2030 Blueprint. He also contributed to the Florida Prosperity Initiative, the Florida Business Alliance for Early Learning, and the creation of the Future of Florida Forum.

“Tony understands how to take a big vision and turn it into a strategy that people can actually use and participate in,” Florida Chamber of Commerce and Foundation President and CEO Mark Wilson said. “He helped lay the groundwork for some of our most important research and long-term planning, and he now returns with even more experience and perspective.”

Career History Across State Leadership Roles

Before rejoining the Chamber Foundation, Carvajal served in several executive positions across Florida’s public and nonprofit sectors. His recent post was as CEO and executive director of the Association of Florida Colleges, where he collaborated closely with the state’s 28 state colleges and the Florida College System Council of Presidents.

“Florida’s state colleges stand at the intersection of education, workforce development, and economic opportunity,” said Fred Hawkins, president of South Florida State College and Chair of the Florida College System Council of Presidents. “Tony brings a unique understanding of that connection and the role our colleges play as Florida’s workforce engine. We are excited about what we will continue to work on together in his new role.”

In addition to his leadership at the Association of Florida Colleges, Carvajal’s professional background includes serving as President and CEO of The Able Trust, an organization dedicated to helping persons with disabilities and Florida employers achieve their shared goal: meaningful and sustainable work that produces results, as well as Executive Vice President of Florida TaxWatch.

Carvajal Helps Develop Florida 2030 and 2040 Blueprints

In his resumed post, Carvajal will collaborate with business leaders, community stakeholders, and the Foundation’s research team to translate economic trends and long-term challenges into actionable strategies. His work will span the Chamber’s Six Pillars of Florida’s Future Economy, with a direct focus on advancing the current Florida 2030 Blueprint and developing its successor, the Florida 2040 Blueprint.

“I’m excited to return to the Florida Chamber Foundation and help advance the mission of building a stronger, more competitive Florida,” Carvajal said. “When I first joined the Foundation, Florida was the world’s 20th-largest economy. Today, we are 14th, building toward becoming a Top 10 global economy by 2030. That progress reflects the vision, commitment, and collaboration of business and community leaders across Florida. Our opportunity now is to build on that momentum, use research and data to drive meaningful results, and help ensure that Florida’s growth creates greater prosperity and opportunity for all Floridians.”