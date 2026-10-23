UN Launches Global Grids Accelerator to Tackle Energy Gap

The United Nations launched the Global Grids Accelerator to help governments turn electricity transmission plans into bankable projects. The initiative arrives as East Africa faces a widening energy gap, marked by low grid access rates, lagging regional power trading, and a growing reliance on solar solutions.

Electricity availability remains a central test of development promises across East Africa. Regional access rates vary widely, falling below 50% in nations such as Uganda at 41%, Tanzania at 38%, the Democratic Republic of Congo at 19%, and South Sudan at 7%. While Tanzania and Kenya have recorded significant household grid connections over the past decade, Uganda has seen little change and remains among the least-connected countries on the continent.

Reliability issues compound these access deficits. Afrobarometer Round 10 surveys show that the share of connected households enjoying a reliable power supply has declined significantly in both Kenya and Uganda. Across these nations, about four in ten citizens now rely on an electricity source other than the national grid—nearly double the average across 38 surveyed African countries. More than nine in ten of those off-grid users depend on solar panels.

Global Grids Accelerator Targets Financing and Infrastructure Gaps

To help bridge the continent-wide infrastructure deficit, the United Nations launched the Global Grids Accelerator. The initiative aims to connect policy expertise, project preparation, financing, and implementation support around government-led grid projects without creating a dedicated funding package or a new financial institution.

The International Energy Agency has warned that weak grid infrastructure is one of the constraints limiting Africa’s ability to translate its renewable-energy potential into reliable electricity supply. Capital injection is required to extend access, modernize existing networks, improve reliability, and accommodate variable renewable generation such as solar and wind.

UN Launches Global Grids Accelerator to Help Africa Turn Power Plans Into Bankable Projects https://t.co/OvzgtypK1z pic.twitter.com/CqHJzc09FJ — https://x.com/ecofinagency/status/2105112579257389260

Grid infrastructure presents a financing challenge. Concessional finance will likely play a major role in reducing risks and attracting private capital for low-income and remote connections.

Private-Sector Transmission Investment in Kenya and Regional Power Pools

Individual nations are experimenting with new models to mobilize capital. The Kenya Electricity Transmission Company is turning to private-sector participation to bridge the financing gap, including a partnership with Africa50 for transmission projects. The Lessos–Loosuk independent transmission project is among these developments.

Photo: gem.wiki

KETRACO Acting Managing Director Eng. Kipkemoi Kibias noted that the company requires about US$5 billion to develop 8,000 kilometers of transmission lines over the next 20 years.

“KETRACO is currently able to mobilize only a fraction” of the roughly US$250 million annual requirement through traditional sources. Eng. Kipkemoi Kibias, Acting Managing Director, KETRACO, via Kenyaengineer

On a broader scale, connectivity efforts span national borders. In June 2026, the World Bank approved a US$1.6 billion, 10-year program for regional energy transmission, trade, and decarbonization in Eastern Africa. The Eastern Africa Power Pool is a regional body established to enhance cross-border energy trade and increase access to reliable, affordable, and sustainable electricity.

⚡Launched by @antonioguterres during #UNGA81, the Global Grids Accelerator will help developing countries strengthen energy security and turn their energy ambitions into clean, reliable power for millions of people. @UNOPS_Chief explains 👇 https://t.co/kg0rQUIWWO — https://x.com/UNOPS/status/2104462532497027458

Contrasting Regional Integration Paces in East and West Africa

Despite these institutional frameworks, regional power trading in East Africa faces hurdles. At an Addis Ababa conference in August 2026, Eastern Africa Power Pool head Ashebir Balcha addressed the administrative friction holding back progress.

“The Eastern Africa Power Pool market has not yet properly started; we are currently in a dispute.” Ashebir Balcha, Head of the Eastern Africa Power Pool, via Panafricanvisions

By contrast, West Africa’s Côte d’Ivoire–Liberia–Sierra Leone–Guinea (CLSG) interconnector began commercial operations in December 2021 and is now exporting Ivorian power to Guinea and Sierra Leone.