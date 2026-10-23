Chicago Bears outlast New England Patriots 30-24, DAZN reports

In a prime-time clash at Soldier Field on Thursday night, quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Drake Maye delivered stellar performances, but the Chicago Bears ultimately outlasted the New England Patriots 30–24, according to dazn.com reporting.

Rookie Showdown Under the Lights

The interconference matchup featured matching brilliance from the two young signal-callers. Williams amassed 308 passing yards and threw two touchdowns for the hosts, while Maye countered with 321 yards and two scores of his own. For long stretches of the evening, separation between the two talents proved virtually nonexistent.

Drake Maye reaches for the score 🙌📺 Prime Video pic.twitter.com/GvRdrWHNp5 — https://x.com/Patriots/status/2113436450913980809

The emotional backdrop at Soldier Field added palpable weight to the contest. It marked the franchise’s first home game at the historic venue since the passing of Mike Ditka on October 9.

Luther Burden III Leads Early Chicago Surge

Chicago seized early momentum in the opening quarter. Wide receiver Luther Burden III tortured the New England secondary early, turning four catches into 130 yards in the first half alone. That stretch included a 58-yard explosive reception, which immediately set up a four-yard touchdown run by running back D’Andre Swift to establish a 10–0 lead.

Luther Burden III finds the end zone 🔥🔊Watch NFL Game Pass only on DAZN #NFLonDAZN #DaBears pic.twitter.com/4956Ndj6lI — https://x.com/NFLonDAZN/status/2113449018671989194

New England answered when Maye scrambled for a seven-yard touchdown—a score confirmed only after Mike Vrabel successfully challenged the ruling on the field. After Cairo Santos extended the Bears’ advantage via a field goal, the Patriots marched deep into Chicago territory.

There, the visitors blinked. Facing pressure at the Chicago 15-yard line, Maye targeted rookie tight end Eli Raridon in the end zone, but linebacker D’Marco Jackson undercut the route for a critical interception. Capitalizing immediately, the Bears engineered a field-length response capped by Burden hauling in a 24-yard screen pass for a touchdown, pushing the score to 20–7.

RHAMONDRE STEVENSON‼️📺 Prime Video pic.twitter.com/heXDiTFnzW — https://x.com/Patriots/status/2113446816603570284

The Patriots retaliated right before the halftime whistle. Maye later revealed that the final play of the second quarter had been repped continuously since spring. Executing the sequence to perfection, Maye connected with running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who gashed the defense for a 48-yard catch-and-run score to shrink the deficit to 20–14 at the break.

Statistic / Metric Chicago Bears New England Patriots Passing Yards Caleb Williams (308) Drake Maye (321) Passing Touchdowns 2 2 Record After Game 5–2 4–3 Final Score 30 24

Williams and Loveland Score After Halftime

Out of the locker room, Chicago needed merely a single drive to find paydirt again, with Williams firing a 12-yard touchdown pass to Colston Loveland. New England responded in the third quarter when Raridon atoned for his earlier red zone miss by hauling in a 30-yard touchdown grab, cutting the gap back to six points.

Eli Raridon for 6️⃣🔊 Watch NFL Game Pass only on DAZN #NFLonDAZN #NEPats pic.twitter.com/5phL2vfEll — https://x.com/NFLonDAZN/status/2113456822568767948

Special teams drama escalated down the stretch. Santos pushed a 53-yard field goal attempt off the upright in the fourth quarter, preserving the precarious six-point margin. After New England’s defense forced a crucial third-down sack on Williams, Ben Johnson made the bold decision to trot his kicker back out.

Santos rewarded that faith from 58 yards out with just 94 seconds remaining on the game clock. The kick sailed directly through the uprights, setting a new career long for the kicker. Andy Borregales responded with a 47-yard field goal to pull New England within three, but Rome Odunze secured the ensuing onside kick to seal the outcome.

Cairo Santos drills a career-long 58-yard field goal 🎯🔊 Watch NFL Game Pass only on DAZN #NFLonDAZN #DaBears pic.twitter.com/yVLOOEj4kP — https://x.com/NFLonDAZN/status/2113473669053722963

Next Steps for Both Franchises

The victory elevates Chicago’s record to 5–2 heading into a Monday Night Football showdown against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8. Meanwhile, New England slips to 4–3, snapping a three-game winning streak as the team prepares to travel for a matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Reflecting on the thin margins in competitive play, Vrabel offered perspective on the missed opportunities in enemy territory. “The margins are hauchdünn [razor-thin] when you play against good teams,” Vrabel noted. “We didn’t get enough stops in the red zone and didn’t capitalize on our only chance there… That was probably the difference.”

Good luck falling asleep after this one pic.twitter.com/YWvaOMGQIr — https://x.com/ChicagoBears/status/2113487427910123554