Meghan Markle says police informed her of allegations against father

The Duchess of Sussex stated that she was informed about “disturbing allegations” regarding her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., in 2018, according to bbc.com. The statement followed reports that images of child sexual abuse allegedly belonging to him were found at his former home in the Philippines.

Thomas Markle Sr. Faces Investigation over Alleged Abuse Images

Thomas Markle Sr. is currently the subject of an investigation in the Philippines after his son, Thomas Markle Jr., reported finding a hoard of alleged child sexual abuse images in storage boxes, as reported by The Sun.

Meghan stated she was “deeply distressed” by the 2018 information and cited it as the reason she keeps her distance and denies him contact with her children, bbc.com reported.

Family members dispute the claims; half-sister Samantha Markle told the Daily Mail that her brother invented the story to make money and suggested their father had been framed, while Thomas Markle Sr. called the accusations “sick lies” in an interview with the same outlet.

Meghan Distance from Father Began Before 2018 Wedding

Meghan’s public statement clarifies the timeline of her separation from her father, which began ahead of her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry at Windsor Castle. The notification from 2018 provides context for why the Duchess maintained her distance, explaining in her statement that she did “not allow him to have contact with our children,” bbc.com reported. Thomas Sr. has never met Prince Harry, The Sun reported.

Photo: The Sun

The Police Investigation in Cebu and U.S. Authorities

Thomas Markle Jr. submitted a sworn statement to child abuse police in the Philippines after enlisting an IT expert to help access computer hard drives found in the storage boxes, according to The Sun and the News International. He told The Sun, “When I found this material I was horrified and I had no option but to report my dad.”

One hard drive containing child abuse images also held a download of Meghan addressing a United Nations women’s event and a CV listing “Core Accomplishments” including three Emmy Awards for lighting excellence, The Sun reported.

Meghan Markle responds to allegations against her father

Philippine police are reportedly preparing to examine or seize the evidence, while the FBI is said to be looking into whether to open an investigation in the United States. A source in Cebu told The Sun that an FBI agent has already requested contact details for the Philippine investigators. Those reported investigative steps have not been independently confirmed.

Family Member Reported Action / Stance Current Location / Status Thomas Markle Sr. Denied possessing illegal images, calling accusations “sick lies” to the Daily Mail. Receiving medical care in a nursing and rehabilitation center in Florida, per The Sun. Thomas Markle Jr. Reported findings to police in the Philippines and U.S. authorities after discovering boxes in Cebu. Involved in the local investigation following his sworn statement. Samantha Markle Defended her father, telling the Daily Mail her brother invented the story for money and revenge. Supporting Thomas Markle Sr. in Florida. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Issued a statement noting she was informed of disturbing allegations in 2018 and keeps her distance. Residing in the UK and Montecito with Prince Harry and their children.

Sharp Family Divisions and Denials from Florida and Mexico

Responses from other members of the Markle family have strongly contested the allegations brought forward by Thomas Markle Jr. Samantha Markle told the Daily Mail that her brother invented the story out of a desire for money and revenge, asserting that their father had no access to the computers for two years while the equipment was in storage or in Thomas Jr.’s possession. “There is no way to prove any of this. I believe my dad is innocent,” Samantha stated to the Daily Mail.

Photo: The News International

Samantha and Thomas Jr. are children from Thomas Sr.’s first marriage to secretary Roslyn Loveless, which ended in 1975; Loveless died in 2024 at age 79, The Sun reported. Thomas Jr. moved from Oregon to live next to his father in Rosarito, Mexico, after Thomas Sr. had a stroke in 2022. The two moved to the Philippines for a “fresh start” in early 2025, but Thomas Sr. returned to the U.S. earlier this year for a prosthetic leg and other medical treatments, according to the Daily Mail.

Thomas Markle Sr., 82, is currently living in a nursing and rehabilitation center in Florida following a series of health issues, including a stroke in 2022 and a leg amputation in 2025, according to The Sun. He recently received another stent, the Daily Mail reported.