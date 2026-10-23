Tel Aviv Residents Report Surge in Homelessness, Drug Use, and Insecurity

Residents across several Tel Aviv neighborhoods report a significant rise in homelessness, public drug use, and a deteriorating sense of security. From the Montefiore district to Jaffa’s Noga area and the streets near Dizengoff Square, locals describe a city that has shifted dramatically over the past year, leaving many feeling unsafe in their own neighborhoods.

Growing Insecurity in Residential Areas

For many residents, the change has been rapid and alarming. Noa, a 31-year-old living in a luxury building in Montefiore, notes that despite paying high maintenance fees for security, she no longer feels protected. She reports finding syringes in her garden and experiencing incidents such as a homeless woman banging on doors and a man attempting to break into apartments with a saw. “It feels like New York after COVID,” she said, adding that she avoids walking with her infant daughter in the evening.

Similar accounts come from Jaffa’s Noga district, where resident Adi describes the situation as an absolute catastrophe that has worsened significantly over the last year. Adi notes that public drug use has become commonplace, with individuals frequently seen holding syringes in close proximity to pedestrians. Residents in these areas express frustration with the municipal response, citing a lack of visible patrol vehicles and slow response times from the city’s hotline.

The Impact of Daytime Displacement

Residents point to specific logistical issues contributing to the visible presence of the homeless population during daylight hours. Adi suggests that the operation of a local homeless shelter in Jaffa, which is only open during evening and overnight hours, forces individuals out into the neighborhood streets during the day.