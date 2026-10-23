FAMU Homecoming 2026: Gunna, Summer Walker, and T.I. Headline Star-Studded Concert

Florida A&M University kicked off its highly anticipated 2026 Homecoming Concert on Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Al Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center in Tallahassee, featuring a powerhouse hip-hop and R&B lineup headlined by Gunna, Summer Walker, T.I., and Bellygang Kushington, as wctv.tv reported.

The Rhythms of the Hill

The star-studded homecoming concert packed the Al Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center on Thursday, Oct. 22, with doors opening at 5 p.m.

The multi-genre lineup featured hip-hop artist Gunna, R&B singer Summer Walker, Atlanta rap icon T.I., and rising Atlanta artist Bellygang Kushington.

The week-long celebration, themed “There’s No Place Like the Hill,” continues through Saturday with the annual parade and football game against Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

A Star-Studded Lineup Lights Up Tallahassee

Students, alumni, and visitors packed the Al Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center for Thursday night’s showcase. The powerhouse bill was curated to reflect the undeniable influence of music culture across generations of Rattlers.

Christian Aristilde, chief business development and partnerships officer for Winners Circle, emphasized that bringing together rising talent and established chart-toppers was intentional. The all-Atlanta roster blended Gunna’s melodic contemporary style with Summer Walker’s soulful R&B catalog, alongside veteran verses from T.I. and raw opening momentum from Bellygang Kushington. For alumni returning to campus, the concert served as an immediate cultural anchor for the week’s festivities.

Reunions and Homecoming Traditions Across Campus

The annual gathering drew people back to North Florida under the official homecoming theme “There’s No Place Like the Hill,” a nod to the musical film “The Wiz.” Wctv.tv reported that for many attendees, the week offered a vital space for generational reconnection. FAMU alumna Madison McNealy shared her excitement about returning to campus not as an undergraduate, but as an alumna catching up with peers she had not seen in months.

Fellow alumna Kelis Mathis echoed that sentiment, describing her first alumni homecoming experience as a wholesome, full-circle moment spent alongside friends and sisters. The campus celebration moves swiftly from Thursday night’s musical performances into a packed Friday schedule featuring the official Convocation and the traditional Homecoming Parade winding through Tallahassee.

Matchup at Bragg Memorial Stadium

Event / Activity Date Location Homecoming Concert Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026 Al Lawson Jr. Multipurpose Center Rattlers Football Game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026 Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium

The week of events culminates on Saturday, Oct. 24, at Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium. As reported by news.famu.edu, the Florida A&M Rattlers football team will take on the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff at 3 p.m. Dr. Brandi Tatum-Fedrick, senior vice president for Advancement and Enterprise Partnerships & Innovation and chair of the Homecoming Steering Committee, emphasized that the annual gathering remains a vital celebration of institutional legacy and lifelong connection for generations of Rattlers.