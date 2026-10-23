Krys Benyamein uses four-slide Instagram carousel for restaurant post

How Krys Benyamein Turned Unfinished Footage Into a High-Engagement Carousel

Southern California Realtor Krys Benyamein details how a missed voiceover deadline for a Mediterranean restaurant review in San Diego’s University Heights led to an alternative four-slide Instagram carousel that generated over 29,000 views, 311 shares, and 98 saves.

The University Heights Production Pivot at Pacific Pita

Benyamein was originally shooting a standard Instagram Reel while capturing content for a real estate listing in University Heights, San Diego. The itinerary included visiting Pacific Pita to film close-ups of food, exterior shots, and footage of Benyamein eating a shawarma wrap. When time ran out for recording a voiceover and internal video editors remained occupied with other active projects, the team opted to bypass video editing queues entirely.

Instead of shelving the raw video clips, Benyamein handed the assets over to a graphic designer to construct a four-slide graphic layout. Short video clips were repurposed as moving backgrounds behind punchy headlines. This technical adjustment eliminated the production bottleneck of synchronized audio recording while keeping the promotional pipeline moving. Although an Instagram Reel was ultimately abandoned, the team had intentionally captured engaging visual footage during the shoot.

Typography and Slide Design Drive Audience Retention

Without an audio track to carry the narrative, the textual typography on each slide bears the full weight of audience retention and context delivery. Benyamein designed the first slide around a close-up visual of eating a shawarma wrap paired with the headline: San Diego’s best shawarma spot just opened in University Heights.

To account for non-linear user scrolling behavior where Instagram serves the second slide first, the subsequent graphic intentionally avoids continuing a dependent clause. The second slide features the restaurant’s exterior alongside the text: University Heights just got a really good new lunch spot. Slides three and fourth focus on actionable consumer metadata, outlining specific dish recommendations and physical location details without cluttering the frame with excessive personal agent branding or prominent logos.

Strategic Business Selection and Collaborative Reach

Content viability relies heavily on picking an establishment that local audiences actively want to discover. Benyamein notes that newly opened neighborhood businesses naturally drive higher curiosity and sharing utility, prompting users to forward posts or save them for future dining plans. Established businesses can also work if they feature a signature dish, a surprising history, or an overlooked neighborhood favorite.

Beyond audience-driven metrics, the publication outlines the operational choice to request a collaborative post with the featured restaurant. Securing a co-author tag allows the content to cross-pollinate directly into the follower base of the local business, expanding hyper-local community reach without additional ad spend. Creators can also access a free Canva carousel template, and connect with the author on Instagram or LinkedIn.