Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Move Back to the UK: Why They Returned After Six Years in California

Prince Harry has brought Meghan Markle, Archie, and Lilibet back to live in the United Kingdom, marking a reversal six years after their departure for California. GRAZIA reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed an extended relocation to Britain, complete with an enrollment in a British school for their children and a private new home outside London.

From Montecito to the Cotswolds

Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, began classes in September, and their father noted that they are happy in school. The family’s new domestic base is a private residence in the Cotswolds rather than a royal palace, though they retain their properties in Montecito and Portugal. This geographical pivot follows a six-year chapter that began in January 2020, when Harry and Meghan announced their step back as senior members of the royal family. What followed was an era defined by their Netflix docuseries, Harry’s memoir Spare, explosive interviews, and high-stakes legal battles against British tabloids.

Harry e Meghan tornano nel Regno Unito – Vita in diretta 21/08/2026

Prince Harry Returns to UK Amid Royal Health Concerns

The backdrop to this domestic shift includes the health of King Charles III, who has been receiving treatment for an unspecified form of cancer. GRAZIA noted that the desire to be closer to his father forms an essential piece of the puzzle, highlighted by a private and symbolic meeting at Highgrove with Charles, Camilla, and the grandchildren. However, the duke confirmed that he and Meghan have returned to live in the UK under the terms of their previous status.

Security remains a complex issue, as Harry has pursued a legal challenge against the British government and the RAVEC committee to secure armed protection while in the country. Financially, the stakes are equally high. Following an unsuccessful court battle against the publisher of the Daily Mail, Harry faces substantial legal costs, while some post-Megxit audiovisual projects have underperformed. Having a European base also streamlines preparations for the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, allowing the Duke to oversee organization and fundraising directly.

Photo: vanityfair.it

The Upcoming Diana Anniversary Project

Adding another layer to the family’s return, Vanity Fair reported that Prince Harry is reportedly working on a film project linked to the upcoming thirtieth anniversary of the death of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, who died in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997. While Harry has not publicly commented on the film rumors, the project aligns with his history of documentary work through Archewell, including Heart of Invictus and Polo. The anniversary has also stirred wider public attention surrounding the Spencer family, following disclosures from Charles Spencer regarding an upcoming book about his sister titled Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, as reported by Vanity Fair.

For now, the Sussexes are balancing school uniforms in England, weekend countryside living, and sunny stretches in California. Whether this careful truce with the British public and the press will hold as Harry balances family roots with ongoing legal and professional pressures remains the central open question of their new chapter.