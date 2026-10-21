Prince Harry Says He and Meghan Returned to UK for Family and School

Prince Harry revealed that he and his wife, Meghan Markle, moved back to the United Kingdom earlier this year to put their children in a British school and be closer to his family. The Duke of Sussex discussed the relocation during an interview published Tuesday with GQ magazine.

Schooling and Family Ties Drive the Move Back to Britain

The return to the U.K. comes years after the couple’s dramatic departure in 2020. At the time, they cited intense British media scrutiny as well as alleged racism and bullying by members of the royal family. Following their exit, the couple settled in Montecito, California, where they launched Archewell Productions and produced several media ventures.

Prince Harry on return to UK life: Admits he wants to "reconcile with his family" | 👍Editor's Pic…

In 2023, Prince Harry published his memoir, Spare, detailing his frustrations with the royal family and the paparazzi. Speaking to GQ’s Zach Baron, the duke explained that the relocation offered new opportunities for his family. He noted that placing Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in a British school has “meant a lot” to him.

“To be back on U.K. soil for longer than a few days or a week here or there, it’s nice to be back,” Prince Harry told the magazine. He added that the stars aligned for the move, and his children have been loving their time in the British school system.

Shifting Relations with the British Press and Royals

Addressing the tabloid culture that drove the couple away, Prince Harry expressed a more optimistic outlook. “I can respect them if they respect me and our position,” he said, emphasizing his desire to stay in control of his own narrative rather than letting media machines dictate his story.

Regarding his family members, including King Charles III and Prince William, the duke stated that he hopes to mend ties. “I want it to work out. Of course I do. Again, with everything else that’s going on in the world, the most important thing is to reconcile. That’s the key point,” he said.