Tonga faces Lebanon in Rugby League World Cup match

Tonga meets Lebanon at Sydney’s CommBank Stadium on Friday, 23 October 2026, with kick-off set for 10:05 am BST (8:05 pm AEDT), as Tonga look to build on their opening victory and move closer to the Rugby League World Cup semi-finals.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Backline Adjustments: With Isaiya Katoa ruled out due to injury, fantasy managers and bettors must account for a reshuffled Tongan spine heading into the crucial Samoa clash next weekend.

With Isaiya Katoa ruled out due to injury, fantasy managers and bettors must account for a reshuffled Tongan spine heading into the crucial Samoa clash next weekend. Hooker Promotion: Moustafa Dirani steps into the starting hooker role for Lebanon under coach Michael Cheika, altering the Cedars line-up.

Forward Pack Rotation: Tonga captain Jason Taumalolo moves to lock with Tyson Frizell rested, altering the side’s line-up.

Tonga Manage Player Load After Victory over England

Tonga arrive at this Sydney fixture following a statement 30-12 victory over England in Perth. That opening result severely dented England’s progression hopes while establishing Tonga as the dominant physical force in the group. However, head coach Kristian Woolf’s squad must play this fixture without half-back Isaiya Katoa, who sits out due to injury.

Tonga and Lebanon clash in Rugby League World Cup | 7NEWS

To compensate for the absence in the spine and manage player load ahead of next weekend’s showdown with Samoa, team selection sees structural shifts. Captain Jason Taumalolo shifts to lock, while Tyson Frizell is rested entirely. Lebanon enter the contest searching for their first points after opening with a 42-18 defeat against Papua New Guinea. Cedars boss Michael Cheika has made a single alteration, promoting Moustafa Dirani to starting hooker.

Seven and Premier Sports Broadcast Tournament Matches

For supporters looking to catch the action live, broadcast options span multiple continents and platforms. Rugby league fans in Australia can watch every match of the tournament for free on Seven and its 7plus streaming service by registering a free account. Overseas Australian travellers can access the same coverage through NordVPN to bypass regional geo-blocking restrictions.

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, Premier Sports holds the exclusive rights, with rolling monthly subscriptions priced at £18.99, alongside annual and multi-platform packages across Sky Q, Prime Video, STV Player, and Virgin Media. Irish viewers can also access coverage via Sky Sports through the Sports Extra pack or a Now Sports Extra membership.

Region Broadcaster / Platform Pricing & Access Details Australia Seven / 7plus Free streaming via registered email account United Kingdom Premier Sports From £12.50 to £18.99 per month depending on plan Ireland Premier Sports / Sky / Virgin Media Sports Extra pack or Now Sports Extra from €11.99/mo New Zealand Sky Sport NZ / Sky Sport Now Passes from $29.99/day to $549.99/year United States Premier Sports $25 RLWC26 tournament pass for all 53 games

Liam Moore Referees Match as Lebanon Faces Elimination

The tactical battle in Sydney will be managed by referee Liam Moore, alongside touch judges Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski and Jarrod Cole, with senior review official Grant Atkins in the box. Defeat for Lebanon at CommBank Stadium will mathematically eliminate them from knockout contention.

Rugby League World Cup Press Conference: Tonga v Lebanon – Week 2, 2026

Tonga XV: 1. Lehi Hopoate, 2. Sione Katoa, 3. Tolutau Koula, 4. Paul Alamoti, 5. Jojo Fifita, 6. Tuimoala Lolohea, 7. TBA, 8. Addin Fonua-Blake, 9. Salesi Foketi, 10. Stefano Utoikamanu, 11. Haumole Olakau’atu, 12. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, 13. Jason Taumalolo (captain). Interchange: 14. Soni Luke, 15. Taniela Paseka, 16. Demitric Vaimauga, 17. Leka Halasima, 18. Latu Fainu, 19. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

Lebanon XV: 1. Jacob Kiraz, 2. Tony Francis, 3. Michael Gabrael, 4. Jordan Samrani, 5. Jason Saab, 6. Khaled Rajab, 7. Alex Conti, 8. Jaxson Rahme, 9. Moustafa Dirani, 10. James Roumanos, 11. Tony Sukkar, 12. Mikael Ibrahim, 13. Alex Twal (captain). Interchange: 14. Yehya Ayache, 15. Mikael Ibrahim, 16. Jalal Bazzaz, 17. Khalil Rahme, 18. Joseph Nohra, 19. Abbas Miski.