Cochrane: Donor stem cell transplants show little benefit for MTCL

For adults battling mature T-cell lymphomas—rare white blood cell cancers—transplanting healthy donor stem cells instead of the patient’s own cells yields little to no difference in overall survival or treatment success, according to a systematic review published by Cochrane.

Donor Stem Cells Do Not Reliably Improve Survival Rates

The Procedure: An allogeneic stem cell transplantation (alloSCT) uses healthy donor stem cells to replace damaged cells, leveraging the donor’s immune system to fight cancer.

An allogeneic stem cell transplantation (alloSCT) uses healthy donor stem cells to replace damaged cells, leveraging the donor’s immune system to fight cancer. The Efficacy: Current clinical data shows that using a donor’s cells rather than the patient’s own harvested cells (autoSCT) does not reliably improve survival rates for first-line treatment or cases where patients are still ill after earlier treatments.

Current clinical data shows that using a donor’s cells rather than the patient’s own harvested cells (autoSCT) does not reliably improve survival rates for first-line treatment or cases where patients are still ill after earlier treatments. The Risk Profile: Donor stem cell therapies carry risks of immune complications, notably acute and chronic graft-versus-host disease, where the new cells attack the person’s body.

Evaluating Outcomes in First-Line and Relapsed Lymphoma Cases

Mature T-cell lymphomas (MTCLs) represent a group of malignancies affecting T-cells, comprising cutaneous variants affecting the skin and non-cutaneous presentations elsewhere. Prognosis remains poor, with approximately half of diagnosed individuals surviving three years, while conventional chemotherapy regimens achieve disease control in only about 30% of patients.

To determine if introducing healthy donor stem cells alters this trajectory, researchers examined three clinical studies encompassing 222 participants. In a trial comparing alloSCT directly against autologous stem cell transplantation—where a patient’s own healthy stem cells are used—in 103 individuals receiving initial treatment, results demonstrated negligible variance in overall survival or progression-free survival.

However, toxicity profiles diverged. Patients undergoing allogeneic procedures faced a higher risk of the treatment causing their death. Furthermore, 84% of these transplant recipients developed acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD), while 47% experienced chronic manifestations (cGVHD).

Contrasting Efficacy Across Cutaneous and Non-Cutaneous Subtypes

When evaluated as a treatment for patients still ill after earlier regimens, outcomes varied by disease presentation. Among 102 participants with cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), donor transplants showed little to no difference in overall survival compared to any other treatment, though progression-free survival may have been longer in the alloSCT cohort. Safety reporting in this cohort showed 56% developing acute and 31% developing chronic graft-versus-host disease.

A separate evaluation of 17 patients with non-cutaneous MTCL who remained ill after previous therapies reported a 76% response rate at one month post-transplant. In this specific cohort, 35% experienced acute graft-versus-host disease and 41% developed chronic variants, with about 6% having died from the treatment at the two-year mark.

Study Population & Setting Intervention Compared Key Efficacy Findings Primary Safety Signals 103 First-Line MTCL Patients AlloSCT vs. AutoSCT Little to no difference in overall or progression-free survival 84% acute GVHD, 47% chronic GVHD, higher risk of treatment causing death 102 CTCL Patients (still ill after earlier treatment) AlloSCT vs. Other Treatments Little to no difference in overall survival; potential progression-free benefit 56% acute GVHD, 31% chronic GVHD 17 Non-Cutaneous Patients (still ill after previous treatment) AlloSCT (Single-arm) 76% response rate at one month; 64% progression-free at two years 35% acute GVHD, 41% chronic GVHD, ~6% treatment mortality

Small Studies Limit Confidence in Clinical Evidence

Methodological limitations constrain definitive clinical guidance. The underlying evidence base relies on small studies that did not always report the results for all the people treated. Consequently, there is a lack of confidence in the evidence.

Future studies should look at how best to use alloSCT for MTCL, particularly for different types of MTCL, and when to offer this treatment. Up-to-date data synthesis confirms that the current evidence base extends through October 2025.

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