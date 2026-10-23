USTDA Funds Digital Infrastructure Modernization in Argentina’s Salta Province

U.S. Agency Funds Digital Overhaul in Salta

The U.S. Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) awarded technical assistance funding to Argentina’s Province of Salta to develop a comprehensive implementation plan for digital infrastructure modernization along the Andes-Atlantic Corridor.

Securing Networks with Trusted Suppliers

Arlington-headquartered USTDA announced the funding to help the northern Argentine province bring trusted technologies and systems integration solutions to a strategic part of the Western Hemisphere. The initiative reflects a shared commitment between the United States and Argentina to secure telecommunications networks that carry sensitive government, health, and emergency data by relying exclusively on trusted suppliers.

According to Thomas R. Hardy, USTDA’s Deputy Director, the agency takes pride in supporting the Andes-Atlantic Corridor while reinforcing the position of the United States as a key partner for Argentina in investment and infrastructure. Hardy added that this technical support will establish a reliable technological base for Salta’s digital roadmap and simultaneously open up fresh prospects for U.S. enterprises.

Planifican estrategias para el desarrollo de infraestructura digital

Four Components of the Modernization Plan

The technical assistance plan covers four interconnected components designed to overhaul the province’s digital framework. These include new fiber-optic networks connecting Salta’s municipalities to Argentina’s federal network to deliver reliable, high-speed connectivity to local communities. The plan also funds expanded data center capacity to support growing digital needs and enable expanded e-government services.

The funding targets systems integration applications for intelligent transportation, education, and healthcare, alongside digital solutions for emergency management systems. USTDA-funded programming is carried out by U.S. companies, and the request for proposals has been posted to the USTDA bid portal.

Governor Sáenz Integrates AI to Improve Provincial Services

Gustavo Sáenz, Governor of Salta, emphasized that generating more development, production, and opportunities requires modern infrastructure extending beyond traditional roads and bridges into connectivity and technology. Sáenz stated that incorporating tools like artificial intelligence enables the creation of a more agile and accessible provincial government that provides better services to citizens.

Initiative Component Target Sector / Application Funding Agency Fiber-Optic Expansion Municipalities to Federal Network USTDA Data Center Scaling E-Government Services USTDA Systems Integration Transportation, Education, Healthcare USTDA Emergency Solutions Disaster and Crisis Management USTDA

US and Argentina Modernize the Andes-Atlantic Corridor

Designed as a collaborative program between Argentina and the United States, the Andes-Atlantic Corridor works to upgrade infrastructure linking the South American nation’s key economic pillars to primary Atlantic ports and Western markets. By working together across digital infrastructure, energy, transportation, and critical minerals, both nations are pursuing common goals related to regional prosperity, safety, and security.

The USTDA functions as the United States government’s first mover on critical infrastructure development in emerging markets. The agency funds upfront technical work that accelerates project development, helping initiatives attract the financing required for implementation and the procurement of U.S. goods and services.