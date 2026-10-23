VPN Split Tunneling: How to Manage App and URL-Based Routing

App-based split tunneling allows some applications to use a virtual private network while others do not, helping balance protection for sensitive tasks with local network needs. Users might connect a banking app to a virtual private network for maximum protection while keeping a weather app disconnected so it does not display forecasts from a spoofed location.

Most, but not all, virtual private network programs now offer some kind of split tunneling feature according to Wired. While it is not a complicated technology to understand, it remains a feature that users tend to not notice or think about when enabling and disabling virtual private networks on their devices. Popular applications typically include the option somewhere, especially for users on a paid tier, though the exact steps needed to enable it will vary depending on the specific software.

How App-Based and URL-Based Routing Divide Your Traffic

App-based split tunneling is the most common type because it is the most straightforward and easiest to understand. Beyond applications, certain virtual private networks also feature URL-based split tunneling, which lets users set rules based on domain names. This operates on the same idea as app-based routing: websites requiring fast internet access where privacy is less important can bypass the virtual private network. For example, a user can keep the virtual private network turned on for a search engine page where they type information they want protected, but leave it off for a local news site.

Route-Based and Policy-Based Tunneling Are Rare in Consumer Software

Additional types of virtual private network tunneling exist, including route-based tunneling, which is based on specific IP addresses on the internet, and policy-based tunneling, which functions essentially as a set of overarching rules. However, these alternative methods are less common in consumer virtual private network software and are unlikely to be encountered unless a user is managing other users.