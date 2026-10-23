Andy Burnham urges resilience as Storm Austen hits south-west England

“No. We are having the conversation with people about being better prepared because we’re living in a world where unexpected events seem to be becoming more and more common,” Prime Minister Andy Burnham said.

As Storm Austen battered the south-west of England with a 76mph gust recorded at St Mary’s Airport on the Isles of Scilly, more than 16,000 homes lost power and dozens of schools faced disruption on Friday morning.

Storm Austen hits south-west England with 80mph winds

Power Outages and School Closures Strike the South-West

National Grid data showed that just before 11am, over 16,000 properties in the region were left without electricity. Engineers had already managed to restore supply to more than 12,000 properties by 8am.

In Cornwall, however, dozens of schools were forced to open late or close entirely as severe conditions swept across the area.

Storm Austen hits parts of UK leaving thousands without power and disrupting travel | BBC News

Amber Warnings Lift as Storm Boelo Looms

The Met Office had issued an amber weather warning for wind covering Cornwall, Devon, and the Isles of Scilly, which took effect from 1am until 10am on Friday. Forecasters warned that the respite will be short-lived as a second named storm of the year, Boelo, approaches.

A fresh 24-hour amber weather warning for wind from Storm Boelo has been scheduled to run from 9pm on Saturday. It stretches across Scotland, the north coast of Northern Ireland, and the northern English counties of Cumbria and Northumberland.

Storm Austen BATTERS UK as flooding expected and almost 9,000 homes WITHOUT POWER in South West

Eighty-Mph Gusts Threaten Infrastructure

Forecasters indicated that exposed coastal locations could experience gusts reaching up to 80mph. Widespread winds of 60 to 70mph are expected elsewhere, carrying a danger to life from flying debris alongside potential power cuts, building damage, uprooted trees, and transport cancellations.

Across the Irish Sea, Met Éireann issued six separate warnings of varying severity for Saturday, primarily impacting counties along the western coast of the Republic of Ireland.

Met Office issues 11-HOUR Storm Austen warning as UK BATTERED with 70mph winds and 117 schools close

Government Defends Emergency Preparedness Guidance

Speaking at a wildfires summit in Aintree, Liverpool, on Friday, Prime Minister Andy Burnham addressed the escalating weather challenges while discussing a government campaign urging citizens to stock up on food and essentials for potential multi-day emergencies. Asked by reporters if the government was playing catch-up with civil preparedness, Burnham offered his defense.

“We’re in a situation today where the UK is facing storms, and obviously we feel for the people without power in Cornwall right now. It is just having those supplies in the house to get you through those moments [and] we are having that conversation about resilience. That’s why we’re holding this summit today, it’s why we’re putting the guidance out to the public,” he added.

Warning of further compounding hazards ahead, Burnham told reporters: “We potentially are facing a winter of greater flooding, so it’s about recognising all of those risks and taking action.”