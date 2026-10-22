Storm Austen brings orange warnings and rain to Ireland

Storm Austen descended on Ireland, bringing Status Orange rain warnings for six counties as Met Éireann forecast intense rainfall, surface flooding, and significant disruption to the Friday morning commute. The severe weather prompted immediate emergency preparations across Munster and Leinster.

Orange Warnings Triggered Across Six Counties

A Status Orange rain warning took effect for counties Cork, Kerry, and Waterford, remaining active until 5am. A separate Status Orange warning covered Dublin, Wexford, and Wicklow from 2am until 8am. RTÉ reported that mean sea level pressure and heavy precipitation would make conditions wet nationwide overnight under a broader Status Yellow rain and wind warning for Leinster and Munster that spanned from 7pm yesterday until 10am today.

Meteorologists projected between 40mm and 60mm of rain in areas under the orange alerts. While autumn soil conditions remained somewhat drier than mid-winter peaks following a dry summer, the sheer volume of water made surface flooding highly likely.

🔊 Hear the latest National Audio Weather Forecast from Met Éireann for tonight & the coming days. Listen here⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ujYb1YU0e3 — https://x.com/MetEireann/status/2113330854642450627

Municipal Crews Mobilize Against Rising Waters

Local authorities activated severe weather assessment teams ahead of the deluge. In Kerry, the council distributed sandbags to vulnerable areas while emergency crews stood by. RTÉ noted that Cork County Council deployed pumps and sandbags, with Director of Roads, Transportation and area Services Padraig Barrett bluntly warning residents that it was “not a night for driving, not a night for going out.”

In the capital, Dublin City Council engineer Roy O’Donnell told RTÉ Radio 1 that the city deployed a full staff team. Crews erected defense barriers along the Dodder river, though low tide timings eased fears of a major overflow. Municipal authorities urged urban motorists to avoid parking cars directly over street drains to prevent impeding runoff.

Photo: RTE.ie

Transport Providers Warn of Disruptions as Storm Austen Continues

Public providers warned of potential disruptions during the morning rush hour. Bus Éireann maintained normal scheduling while advising passengers to check route updates online. Meanwhile, local councils across Fingal and Wexford urged residents to report fallen trees and blocked drains directly rather than through social media channels.

Looking ahead, weather forecasters warned that Storm Austen would yield little relief over the weekend, with further blustery conditions and heavy rain arriving ahead of Sunday’s Dublin marathon. The UK Met Office already named a second system, Storm Boelo, tracking toward the northwest of Ireland for the upcoming Bank Holiday weekend.

Storm Austen brings a wet and very windy start to Friday across the UK ⚠️Disruption to travel is likely, with potentially damaging winds in places, particularly across the southwest.Keep up to date with the latest info 👉 https://t.co/TfU9Ok8qZD pic.twitter.com/29S37Ltgss — https://x.com/metoffice/status/2113344922262585811