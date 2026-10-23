LAX People Mover: Electrical arc blasts damage guideway

Four separate electrical arc blast incidents struck the $3.3 billion Automated People Mover at Los Angeles International Airport late in September, inflicting damage on both the power rail and the guide beam. The infrastructure advisory report prepared for project lenders by firm Infrata details that three of the events occurred on the guideway on September 23, followed by a fourth on September 25. Investigators are still looking into the root cause of the failures, bringing fresh complications to a transit initiative that has faced years of setbacks since its initial 2019 unveiling.

Passenger service for the elevated train system is currently expected to launch in early January. Transportation observers note that this timeline remains subject to change following a series of previous delays that pushed the target opening well past its original 2023 goal. Seven years after the project was first introduced, the vehicles have yet to carry members of the public.

Assessing the Severity of Flash Over Events

To assess the severity of the September occurrences, transit engineers evaluated the mechanics of what transpired on the guideway. Tim Borchers, a railroad and transportation expert with more than 40 years of experience in rail transit engineering, explained that professionals in the industry typically refer to such events as a flash over. When asked if the term describes an explosion, Borchers characterized it as an uncontrolled electrical explosion.

Unprecedented Frequency Raises Safety Concerns

Borchers described the frequency of the occurrences as highly unusual, stating that four arc flash overs or arc blasts is unprecedented. He emphasized the operational risks involved, noting there is a very good chance of causing a fire if the vehicle is running over the top of it when such an event takes place.

LINXS Denies Systemic Defects in People Mover Project

Meanwhile, LINXS, the contractor behind the People Mover project, disputed broader systemic concerns in a public statement. The contractor maintained that the incidents involved a limited section of the system, explaining that an electrical arc flash affected only a few feet of power rail. LINXS asserted that the occurrences were unrelated to power distribution, that no defect exists in the installed electrical system, and that the passenger vehicles sustained no damage while the system responded as designed.

Repairs Completed as Early January Launch Approaches

Airport officials confirmed that the specific components damaged during the September incidents have already been repaired by the contractor and that routine testing on the guideway has resumed. In an official statement, the airport emphasized that its primary focus is ensuring the train is safe and reliable before welcoming passengers, noting that ongoing testing helps identify and address any issues.

With testing underway following the completion of repairs, project stakeholders continue to monitor the system’s performance as the updated Los Angeles Times service window approaches early next year.