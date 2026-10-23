Insee: Foreign Multinationals Drive 14% of Jobs in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes

One in every seven jobs across the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region is now tied directly to a foreign multinational, according to newly released figures that underline the deep international roots anchoring local industry.

Industrial Might and Regional Footprint

Fresh data published on Friday, October 23, by Insee, in partnership with the regional Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Entreprises, shows that 249,000 jobs depended on foreign-controlled groups in 2023. That figure accounts for 14 percent of the region’s total market-sector salaried employment, edging past the national average of 13 percent and cementing Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes as the second most heavily foreign-invested region in France behind Île-de-France. Momentum has steadily built over recent years, with employment linked to foreign enterprises growing by 11 percent between 2017 and 2023.

Manufacturing commands the lion’s share of this foreign presence, absorbing 44 percent of the jobs tied to these multinational groups. Commerce and other services claim 24 percent each, while transport and construction combine for the remaining eight percent. Insee points to machinery and equipment manufacturing as an outsized regional stronghold. Foreign groups control 19,000 jobs in that sector alone—representing 54 percent of the industry’s total workforce locally, compared to 48 percent across the rest of France. Conversely, foreign groups hold a smaller footprint in regional metallurgy and rubber and plastic manufacturing, domains where domestic French firms already maintain deep roots.

Border Proximity Drives Foreign Investment in Rhône and Isère

Geographic gravity heavily dictates where these investments land. The departments of Rhône and Isère concentrate the highest share of foreign-backed employment, propelled by the economic pull of Lyon and Grenoble alongside their proximity to Swiss, Italian, and German borders. In the Rhône department, 94,000 jobs—16 percent of the local total—depended on foreign multinationals in 2023. In Isère, the count reached 47,000 jobs, accounting for 17 percent of total employment.

European neighbors supply the vast majority of this corporate capital. Germany leads the field, accounting for 15 percent of the concerned jobs, followed by Switzerland at 10 percent. The Netherlands contributes 7 percent, while the United Kingdom and Sweden each represent 6 percent. On a global scale, the United States stands as the first foreign country implanted in the region, with American groups controlling 21 percent of these jobs—roughly 53,000 positions. Together, these foreign-controlled establishments generated 13 billion euros in regional exports during 2023.

Economic Lifeline or Structural Dependence

Philippe Guérand, president of the regional CCI, notes that the area’s dense economic and research ecosystem, combined with a traditional openness to international trade, continues to draw capital from abroad. Franck Colcombet, chairman of the executive board of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Entreprises, adds that foreign-backed firms play a major role in regional dynamism through their direct contributions to employment, innovation, and global market access.