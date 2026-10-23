Chen Xiaojiang and Others Lead Xinjiang’s Regional Administration

Chen Xiaojiang Assumes Helm of Xinjiang Leadership Roster

The leadership structure of China’s western frontier has taken clear shape as political calendars press forward, setting a deliberate administrative course for the vast autonomous region.

At the helm sits Chen Xiaojiang, born in June 1962.

A university graduate and veteran party member, Chen serves concurrently as Secretary of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Regional Committee, First Secretary and First Political Commissar of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, and First Political Commissar of the Xinjiang Military District.

Tuniyaz and Regional Deputy Secretaries Divide Administrative Portfolios

Working alongside the party leadership in regional administration is Erkin Tuniyaz, born in December 1961.

The broader leadership team balances administrative and economic oversight through several high-level deputy secretaries.

He Zhongyou, born in November 1965, serves as Deputy Secretary of the regional committee while managing the multifaceted responsibilities of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps as Secretary and Political Commissar, alongside chairing the China Xinjian Group Corporation at the ministerial rank. Zhang Ying春, born in November 1970, serves as regional deputy secretary and executive vice chairperson of the autonomous government. Wang Lin, also born in February 1970, occupies the dual mantle of regional deputy secretary and party secretary of Urumqi.

Specialized Portfolios Distributed Among Seasoned Cadres

Beneath the core secretariat, specialized portfolios are distributed among seasoned cadres.

Wang Jianxinx heads regional propaganda and education duties alongside leadership roles in the social science federation. Yusupjan Mamat directs regional government portfolios, while Ilzat Akhmetjan manages united front work.

Additional assignments place Kardan Kabin as secretary-general of the regional committee, Li Gang at the head of organization, Kayser Abdukerem leading trade union affairs, Liu Chunlei directing disciplinary inspection, Nie Zhang overseeing Kashgar alongside vice-governor duties, and Li Guoliang managing educational administration across the region.

Industrial Restructuring and Green Transitions Drive Economic Agenda

This administrative consolidation unfolds against a backdrop of broader economic and structural ambitions across the autonomous region.

Industrial restructuring remains a primary focus of the regional agenda.

Over the preceding five years, the region has accelerated efforts to translate raw resource advantages into localized manufacturing capacity, fostering clusters ranging from petroleum processing to photovoltaic production and specialized textile hubs. Representatives at the party congress emphasized the necessity of deepening green industrial transitions and scaling up renewable equipment manufacturing to build a resilient economic foundation.

Cross-Border Corridors and Community Livelihoods Shape Future Strategy

Geographic realities continue to shape Xinjiang’s economic trajectory as an international transit corridor.

Local authorities emphasize that administrative directives and economic planning ultimately hinge on tangible improvements to community livelihoods and employment stability. Across prefectures like Tacheng and agricultural districts in southern Xinjiang, the deliberate cultivation of small-scale industrial parks, cooperative agriculture, and border tourism initiatives aims to broaden local income streams, cementing the strategic objectives set forth by the newly confirmed regional leadership.