Franco Colapinto to face ten-place grid penalty at US Grand Prix

Franco Colapinto will face a ten-place grid penalty at the upcoming United States Grand Prix after Alpine confirmed the installation of a fourth electronic control unit on his A526 chassis, exceeding the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile season limit of three approved components.

Colapinto Receives Sanction for Using Fourth Electronic Control Unit

The governing body formalized the sanction through Document 13 during the Austin weekend build-up. Infobae reported that the electronic control unit utilized by Colapinto is the fourth of three permitted under Article B8.2.2 (e) of the 2026 Formula 1 Sporting Regulations. The penalty applies directly to the classification results achieved on Saturday, heavily dictating the Argentine driver’s starting slot for Sunday’s feature event at the Circuito de las Américas.

Campeones noted that the power unit component is tied to the Mercedes-supplied architecture powering the Alpine car. The penalty format enforces a ten-place drop for the initial element exceeding the maximum allowance, a hurdle Colapinto previously encountered earlier in the campaign at the Malaysian round in Bahrain, where Alpine changed the motor—his fifth of the year—which added to a fifteen-place grid imposition accumulated alongside an incident involving Pierre Gasly in Azerbaijan. The 2026 technical regulations have introduced widespread reliability and compliance hurdles across multiple teams.

Photo: Infobae

Leclerc Leads First Free Practice Session in Austin

On-track action at Austin opened with the first free practice session, where TyC Sports reported that Charles Leclerc paced the field for Ferrari with a benchmark lap of 1:36.052. Max Verstappen slotted in second for Red Bull, just 0.084 seconds adrift, while reigning champion Lando Norris secured third for McLaren. Behind the leaders, George Russell and championship leader Kimi Antonelli placed fourth and fifth for Mercedes, finishing 0.326 seconds and 0.481 seconds behind respectively, followed by Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari, Oscar Piastri’s McLaren, and Gabriel Bortoleto’s Audi.

Further down the timesheets, Colapinto logged a best effort of 1:38.121 to finish 17th overall during the opening ninety-minute session. Campeones added context to the run plan, detailing that the Alpine driver completed initial and final stints on medium-compound tires, executing roughly a dozen laps before transitioning to heavy-fuel simulations in the final fifteen minutes to evaluate tire degradation and race pace metrics. Colapinto’s machine featured slight aerodynamic updates and rear-end adjustments that caused an extended stop midway through the session. Teammate Pierre Gasly adopted a different strategy by running hard and soft tires, using the red-banded soft compound to record a fastest lap of 1:37.801 to finish 15th—214 milliseconds ahead of Colapinto—while finishing 256 milliseconds behind the Argentine during heavy-fuel running.

🆕 Se acumulan las penalizaciones por estrenar nuevos componentes del motor ➡️ Bortoleto, Colapinto y Lindblad penalizan en Austin 😌 Cómo se nota que estamos llegando al final de temporada…#F1 #USGP pic.twitter.com/qw7U1oeaT0 — https://x.com/SoyMotor/status/2113692731054993761

Position Driver Constructor Best Time / Gap 1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:36.052 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.084 3 Lando Norris McLaren +0.245 17 Franco Colapinto Alpine +2.069

Addressing Reliability Failures from Marina Bay

The grid sanction compounds a frustrating stretch for the young driver following a double retirement at the preceding Singapore Grand Prix. Colapinto suffered technical failures in both the sprint and the main Grand Prix at Marina Bay, pointing immediately toward suspected transmission anomalies that forced the team to pull the car from competition.

Returning to the Alpine factory in Enstone ahead of the American triple-header, Colapinto worked closely with engineers to rectify the persistent reliability shortcomings. Hemos tenido una serie de carreras difíciles en las últimas semanas, pero estuve de vuelta en Enstone con mis ingenieros y todos hemos trabajado duro para asegurarnos de que las próximas sean mucho mejores, expressed Colapinto. The Austin round marks the opening leg of a demanding triple-header encompassing events in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil.

Photo: TyC Sports

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