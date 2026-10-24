Out 4-6 Weeks: Capitals Defenseman Vincent Desharnais

Washington Capitals defenceman Vincent Desharnais will miss four to six weeks following a successful appendectomy performed on Thursday, leaving the blue line shorthanded nine games into his tenure with the club.

Washington Reshuffles Defensive Pairings

Ice Time Redistribution: The absence opens up roughly 19 minutes of nightly workload, forcing a reshuffle among Washington’s remaining defensive pairings.

Surgical Procedure and Injured Reserve Placement

The 30-year-old blueliner had his appendix removed on Thursday, prompting the organization to place him on injured reserve. The transaction coincided with the recall of goaltender Mitch Gibson from the American Hockey League’s Hershey, as reported by Associated Press coverage of the roster moves.

Desharnais Out 4-6 Weeks, Pens Want to Get Younger, Whitecloud Wants to Stay with Flames

Desharnais is currently in his first season in Washington after signing a four-year, $16.8 million contract as a free agent. Through nine appearances, the Laval, Quebec native has contributed three assists while logging heavy minutes. His previous stops include the Edmonton, Vancouver, Pittsburgh, and San Jose organizations, culminating in a Stanley Cup Final appearance with the Oilers in 2024.

Thompson Injury Prompts Goaltender Roster Moves

The defensive vacancy arrives alongside health concerns in the crease. Gibson’s promotion from Hershey stems from starting goaltender Logan Thompson missing multiple days of practice due to a lower-body injury. With Thompson sidelined, Charlie Lindgren is slated to guard the net when the Capitals host Buffalo on Saturday night.

Photo: apnews.com

Player Position Status / Contract Details Vincent Desharnais Defence Out 4–6 Weeks (Appendectomy) / 4 years, $16.8M Logan Thompson Goaltender Lower-body injury Mitch Gibson Goaltender Recalled from AHL Hershey Charlie Lindgren Goaltender Active Starter

The timeline keeps Desharnais sidelined through the mid-portion of the autumn schedule. The Capitals must maintain their defensive structure without a presence who quickly established a regular role in the team’s defensive zone deployments.

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Washington Capitals defenseman Vincent Desharnais underwent a successful appendectomy surgery on Thursday and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks. — https://x.com/CapitalsPR/status/2113642291168448650