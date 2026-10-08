Bali Health Office Reports 9 Influenza A Cases From Jan-Sept 2026

Influenza A Detected in Bali as Health Officials Monitor Respiratory Illness Rates

Influenza A has been detected in Bali, where health officials have identified nine positive cases out of 113 samples sent to a national reference laboratory between January and September 2026. According to the Bali Provincial Health Office, the virus is circulating alongside a broader background of Acute Respiratory Infections (ISPA), though health authorities emphasize that current infection numbers do not constitute a surge.

Bali Reports Nine Confirmed Cases of Influenza A

What was found: Nine laboratory-confirmed cases of Influenza A out of 113 tested samples from Bali, alongside localized surveillance data in Denpasar.

Nine laboratory-confirmed cases of Influenza A out of 113 tested samples from Bali, alongside localized surveillance data in Denpasar. Who is most vulnerable: Infeksi ini dapat menjadi lebih berat pada kelompok rentan.

Infeksi ini dapat menjadi lebih berat pada kelompok rentan. What you should do: Keep your body healthy and use a face mask if necessary.

Surveillance Data and Laboratory Findings Across Bali

The detection of Influenza A stems from ongoing sentinel surveillance conducted across healthcare facilities in the region. While the national reference laboratory identified nine positive Influenza A results from the provincial submissions, Raka Susanti clarified to Kompas and Tirto that the findings reflect routine diagnostic monitoring rather than an abnormal outbreak.

A parallel surveillance effort operates in Denpasar, where RSUD Wangaya serves as the designated hospital for SARI monitoring, and UPTD Puskesmas I Denpasar Selatan handles Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) screening.

Kasus Influenza A Melonjak di Jatim, Bali & Nusa Tenggara #BeritaSatuSiang

Region / Facility Samples Tested Influenza A Positive Current Status Bali Province (Reference Lab) 113 9 All recovered RSUD Wangaya (Denpasar – SARI) 75 6 All recovered

Clinical Presentation and Mitigation Strategies

Clinically, Influenza A presents with symptoms such as cough and fever of 38 degrees Celsius or higher, and in more severe cases, shortness of breath. Mild cases can recover independently through rest, sufficient water intake, and balanced nutritious food rich in vegetables and fruit.

To curb transmission, provincial and municipal health agencies distributed circular letters emphasizing preventive measures. Authorities continue to promote health promotion at the provincial, regional, and puskesmas levels, recommend mask-wearing in public spaces for symptomatic individuals, and advise prompt medical evaluation at local health facilities for persistent symptoms.

Photo: Kompas

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