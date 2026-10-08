El Hijo de Fishman detained for culpable homicide of referee El Búho

Lucha libre wrestler El Hijo de Fishman was detained by municipal police in Mineral de la Reforma, Hidalgo, and placed at the disposal of the Public Ministry following the death of veteran referee Gerardo Germán Pineda, known as ‘El Búho’, during an event at the Centro Deportivo Cultural 11 de Julio between October 6 and 7, 2026, as El Financiero reported.

The Tragedy at the Deportivo 11 de Julio

The main event of the “Deslealtades” card featured a clash between El Hijo de Fishman and Máscara Sagrada NG. During the match, referee Gerardo Germán Pineda absorbed multiple physical impacts.

Following the impact, Pineda remained motionless on the canvas. While spectators initially assumed the motionless state was part of the theatrical performance, the lack of movement quickly raised alarm. Emergency services and paramedics rushed to the ring inside the municipal sports center, but upon examination, they confirmed that Pineda no longer exhibited vital signs.

Photo: Récord

Authorities Investigate Wrestler for Culpable Homicide

Municipal elements from the Secretariat of Citizen Security in Mineral de la Reforma arrested the wrestler, identified by the initials J. Á. N. L., at the venue. Authorities transferred him to the Public Ministry under the Procuraduría General de Justicia del Estado de Hidalgo to determine his exact legal status. Investigators are analyzing the incident under the classification of culpable homicide.

The promotional organization El Patrón Espectáculos issued a formal statement confirming that it will provide legal accompaniment and support to El Hijo de Fishman throughout the judicial procedure to ensure the case is handled in accordance with the law.

HIJO DE FISHMAN CHARGED WITH HOMICIDE – DETAINED BY AUTHORITIES AFTER REFEREE'S DEATH

Incident Detail Recorded Fact Date of Event Night of October 6 to October 7, 2026 Venue Centro Deportivo Cultural 11 de Julio Location Mineral de la Reforma, Hidalgo Deceased Official Gerardo Germán Pineda (‘El Búho’) Detained Wrestler J. Á. N. L. (El Hijo de Fishman)

A Lifetime in the Pancracio

Gerardo Germán Pineda maintained a near three-decade career officiating matches across Hidalgo, most notably at the historic Arena Afición in Pachuca. Before stepping into the referee’s role, Pineda performed as a professional wrestler for roughly 15 years under the moniker ‘El Búho Negro II’, an identity he adopted after entering the sport through his brother.

His transition to officiating happened by chance when he stepped in to replace an absent referee for a live card. Over the ensuing thirty years, Pineda officiated bouts featuring historic Mexican legends including Mil Máscaras, Dos Caras, Canek, Último Guerrero, Solar, El Hijo del Santo, and Blue Panther.

Photo: Mediotiempo

Legal experts and state prosecutors must now review forensic evidence, expert peritages, and video footage from the arena to determine whether the maneuvers executed during the match directly caused the referee’s fatal injuries, as judicial authorities continue their formal inquiry.

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