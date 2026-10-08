Bank of England to put wildlife on banknotes instead of historical figures

The Bank of England announced Thursday that hedgehogs and owls will replace Winston Churchill and Jane Austen on future British banknotes. Selected by 500,000 citizens from 18 choices, the Atlantic puffin, barn owl, bumblebee, and European hedgehog will decorate the upcoming currency series, alongside portraits of King Charles III.

British Banknotes Will Feature Native Wildlife

British banknotes will feature native wildlife instead of historical figures like Winston Churchill and Jane Austen following a public consultation.

The winning species—the Atlantic puffin, barn owl, bumblebee, and hedgehog—were chosen by 500,000 UK participants from 18 options.

Rhys Phillips stated that the design, testing, and production phases will take several years before the new currency enters circulation.

Public Consultation Settles Design After Political Backlash

The central bank’s decision concludes a summer consultation that drew 500,000 participants from across the United Kingdom. Last year’s initial public survey established British flora and fauna as the core theme for the upcoming banknote series. This latest phase settled the final four species out of 18 available options.

The nature theme previously sparked intense opposition from political figures. Critics expressed outrage at the prospect of replacing former Prime Minister Winston Churchill on the five-pound note with wildlife such as a badger or an otter. Alongside Churchill, novelist Jane Austen, painter William Turner, and mathematician Alan Turing will gradually vanish from the ten, twenty, and fifty-pound denominations.

Production Timeline and Ongoing Validity of Current Notes

“We are now going to focus on the design, testing, and production of the banknotes, combining the visuals announced today with state-of-the-art security features and the latest advancements in materials science,” Rhys Phillips, incoming head of banknote issuance at the Bank of England, explained in an official statement accompanying the release. This manufacturing process will require multiple years.

Once production finishes, the new wildlife-themed currency will enter circulation. These future notes will display the portrait of King Charles III. Meanwhile, existing notes bearing the likeness of Queen Elizabeth II will remain entirely valid for transactions.

Currency Element Outgoing Figure / Theme Incoming Design / Status 5-Pound Note Winston Churchill Scheduled for replacement by wildlife 10, 20, and 50-Pound Notes Jane Austen, William Turner, Alan Turing Gradual phase-out confirmed New Series Wildlife None Atlantic puffin, barn owl, bumblebee, hedgehog Monarch Portrait Queen Elizabeth II / King Charles III Current Queen notes remain valid; King Charles III featured on upcoming notes

Broader Currency Redesigns Across Europe

The United Kingdom is not alone in revamping its physical money supply. Switzerland is also preparing a fresh generation of banknotes. Swiss printing presses expect to issue these redesigned notes starting around 2030, drawing aesthetic inspiration from national mountain reliefs, local architecture, and natural landscapes.