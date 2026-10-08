State Attorney Monique Worrell Reviews 10M Medicaid Settlement Funds

State Attorney Monique Worrell is reviewing a $10 million disbursement of Medicaid settlement funds routed through Hope Florida to political action committees that campaigned against 2024 ballot measures. The grand jury concluded the funds were misappropriated, putting former and current state officials under renewed scrutiny.

The Grand Jury Findings and the Flow of Funds

State Attorney Monique Worrell announced that her office is actively reviewing documents and interviewing witnesses tied to a controversial $10 million expenditure. According to a leaked grand jury report originally obtained by CBS Miami, the money moved from a settlement with a Medicaid contractor into Hope Florida, a community-based welfare program championed by First Lady Casey DeSantis, before reaching political action committees.

The grand jury report determined that these funds were misappropriated as part of a sophisticated scheme to finance political activities. Specifically, the grand jury found that two organizations receiving funds through Hope Florida subsequently donated money to the political action committee of James Uthmeier—serving as chief of staff at the time—to campaign against Amendment Three, the ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana.

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Despite concluding that the funds were misappropriated, the grand jury stated it had insufficient evidence to bring forth criminal charges. The report noted that nobody would take responsibility for deciding that $10 million of taxpayer money should go to Hope Florida, writing that no witness could remember who made the decision.

Grand Jury Report Links Settlement Funds to PAC

The $10 million disbursement was part of a larger $67 million settlement intended to help poor children get health insurance. The grand jury report concluded that James Uthmeier, now the state Attorney General, was in a position of authority over those involved in settling, and that his Keep Florida Clean PAC was the prime recipient of the funds. The report also stated that the office of then-state Attorney General Ashley Moody knew of the plans to divert the money. Moody was later appointed to the U.S. Senate by Governor Ron DeSantis.

When asked about the review, Uthmeier defended the transaction, telling reporters that every top lawyer virtually in the state approved the pre-suit settlement with a nonprofit. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with it, Uthmeier said, adding that over 150 cases in Florida history have involved pre-suit settlements with nonprofits. Both Uthmeier and Moody have denied any wrongdoing.

Grand jury to review $10 million Medicaid diversion in Hope Florida controversy

Worrell emphasized that her office’s review treats the situation without political bias. This case isn’t any different because of the individuals involved, Worrell said during a press conference on an unrelated matter. Justice requires that there are no preferential treatment given to people because of their status, but we also don’t target people because of their status.

Worrell Asserts Jurisdictional Authority Amid Political Tension

Addressing her jurisdictional authority as the state attorney for Orange and Osceola Counties, Worrell noted the local connection to the political fallout. Well, as I’ve said, we know that the Amendment Three ads ran here and right now that’s the nexus, Worrell said.

The current review unfolds against a backdrop of political tension between Worrell and the executive branch. Governor Ron DeSantis suspended Worrell in 2023, alleging she failed to faithfully prosecute crime. Worrell subsequently won back her office in the 2024 election. Addressing recent rumors regarding a potential second removal, Worrell stated she remains focused strictly on doing her job, while Uthmeier previously noted he was unaware of any such plans.

Entity / Official Involved Role Stated Position / Action Monique Worrell State Attorney (Orange/Osceola) Reviewing documents and interviewing witnesses to determine if a crime occurred. James Uthmeier Attorney General (Former Chief of Staff) Maintains the pre-suit settlement was approved by top state lawyers with no wrongdoing. Ashley Moody U.S. Senator (Former Attorney General) Noted in grand jury report as aware of plans; has denied wrongdoing. Casey DeSantis First Lady of Florida Championed the creation of the Hope Florida program.

Worrell has not yet determined whether she will use her own grand jury for the ongoing review, leaving the timeline for any potential legal action open as her office continues examining the gathered evidence.