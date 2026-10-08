Supreme Court wrestles with fight over Air Force munitions-disposal site on Guam

The U.S. Supreme Court is weighing whether the Air Force must conduct a formal environmental impact study before renewing permits for munitions detonations at Tarague Beach in Guam.

Air Force Detonates Munitions at Tarague Beach

For more than four decades, the U.S. Air Force has utilized Tarague Beach, adjacent to Andersen Air Force Base in northern Guam, to dispose of hazardous munitions through open-burn and open-detonation (OB/OD) operations. Archaeological evidence in the area dates back to the 2nd millennium BC. While the military stopped open burning in the early 2000s, it continues to conduct detonation operations. The units at the site were originally established in 1982.

The application sparked a legal challenge from Prutehi Guåhan, a local conservation group whose name means “Protect Guam” in the Chamorro language. The organization contends that the Air Force failed to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), a 1969 law that requires federal agencies to study environmental impacts and solicit public input before proceeding with major actions. While the Guam EPA has not yet reached a final decision on the permit, the Supreme Court is now determining whether the act of applying for that renewal constitutes a final agency action that is subject to judicial review.

Photo: Newsweek

The Conflict Between NEPA and RCRA

At the heart of the legal dispute is the intersection of two federal statutes. The Air Force argues that the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA)—which specifically governs the handling of hazardous waste—provides a comprehensive framework that displaces the more general requirements of NEPA. The government maintains that RCRA and NEPA serve different purposes, but the Air Force contends that its RCRA compliance is sufficient in this case.

Several justices expressed skepticism regarding the government’s stance. Justice Elena Kagan expressed concern about the gigantic contingency of the permit, while Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pointed to a finality problem, noting the Air Force’s proposal could be totally being rewritten and redone by the local EPA.

LISTEN LIVE: Supreme Court hears arguments in dispute over Air Force’s munitions disposal in Guam

Guam Residents Seek Voice in Federal Decision-Making

For the residents of Guam, the Supreme Court proceedings represent a critical opportunity to gain a voice in federal decision-making. This is not an exaggeration on an island where 30% of our lands are occupied by military bases, and we are inundated with comment period after comment period, war training, weapon training, round after round, Flores said. She described NEPA as a “lifeline” for communities seeking to protect their natural resources.

Attorneys for the group, including those from Earthjustice, maintain that an Environmental Impact Statement is necessary to identify risks—such as the release of heavy metals—before the military commits to continuing operations at the beach. Outside the court, activists like Adi Martínez-Román, co-founder and co-director of Right to Democracy, rallied in support of the group, highlighting that Guam is ruled under the plenary power of Congress.

Photo: The Hill

Supreme Court Examines Procedural Hurdles of Lawsuit

The justices spent roughly 75 minutes examining the procedural hurdles of the case, specifically whether the lawsuit was filed prematurely. A U.S. district judge had initially dismissed the case in 2022, finding the challenge premature, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit later reversed that decision.

Justice Clarence Thomas questioned the precedent of treating a permit application as a final agency action. As the court considers its decision, the outcome remains uncertain. For now, the detonations at Tarague Beach continue as the permit renewal application remains pending before the Guam Environmental Protection Agency.