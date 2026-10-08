Starbucks and Peanuts launch limited-edition merchandise and beverages

The collection coincides with the 60th anniversary of the classic special, according to Starbucks. The partnership joins two autumn traditions: the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte and “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.” Customers in Peru saw the collection arrive on October 7.

Starbucks and Peanuts Launch Limited Edition Collection

The limited-edition Peanuts and Starbucks collection includes 10 items spanning drinkware, accessories, and a plush toy. Dana Pellicano, senior vice president of Global Product Experience at Starbucks, described the Snoopy glass cold cup as a special addition expected to become a cherished keepsake for fans of both brands. Lisa Silverman Meyers, senior vice president of International at Peanuts Worldwide, noted her personal affinity for the Pumpkin Spice Latte with oatmilk and whipped cream while anticipating the project’s launch.

Items in the global release include the Snoopy Glass Cold Cup priced at $39.95, which features a Woodstock straw topper, a pumpkin-colored hat, and a seasonal green scarf. Starbucks placed a two-item purchase limit per customer on this specific cup. Additional items include a Stainless Steel Cold Cup priced at $32.95 showing Lucy and Snoopy sharing coffee, The Great Pumpkin Tumbler at $32.95, a 24-ounce Cold Cup at $27.95, a 14-ounce Ceramic Mug at $29.95 that reveals a hidden Snoopy with every sip, and a 16-ounce Stainless Steel Tumbler at $32.95 adorned with a Woodstock charm and a dancing Snoopy. The assortment rounds out with a Snoopy Plush priced at $34.95, a Bag Charm at $16.95, a Mini Tote at $29.95, and an Enamel Pin Set at $14.95.

Starbucks, Peanuts launch limited-edition fall collection featuring Snoopy merchandise

Availability spans participating coffeehouses across the United States, Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific markets. In Peru, specific items such as the Snoopy glass cold cup and the 14-ounce ceramic mug are scheduled to arrive in local stores on a separate upcoming date.

Themed Autumn Beverages

Starbucks introduced four character-inspired Frappucinos across Latin America and the Caribbean to pair with the merchandise rollout. The Charlie Brown Frappuccino blends Pumpkin Spice and mocha flavors, finished with a mocha spiral representing his signature hair curl. The Snoopy Frappuccino combines vanilla cream, Pumpkin Spice, and cookie pieces. The Linus Frappuccino pairs vanilla cream with Pumpkin Spice. The Lucy Frappuccino mixes matcha with Pumpkin Spice, topped with pumpkin cold foam and a caramel drizzle.

Intellectual Property Background

The Peanuts intellectual property is owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 80 percent owned by the Sony Group and 20 percent owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz. The comic strip debuted in 1950. The brand recently marked its 75th anniversary through global exhibitions and content distributed via Apple TV.

The merchandise remains available while supplies last in participating stores.