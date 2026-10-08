A broad sell-off swept through global and domestic markets, driven by escalating anxiety over surging bond yields and intensifying energy market pressures. Portfolio.hu reported that investors were frightened by bond yields. The turbulence hit major European and American indices hard, translating into sharp losses across multiple sectors.

The Budapest Stock Exchange Retrenches as OTP Drops Below 40,000 Forint

The Budapest Stock Exchange experienced heavy losses as blue-chip stocks tumbled under persistent selling pressure. Pénzcentrum reported that OTP shares plummeted below the 40,000-forint threshold during the afternoon trading session, sinking 3.7 percent to 39,920 forint. The BUX index stood at 142,873.50 points, marking a 0.56 percent decline from its previous close on a volume of 8,0 milliárd forint. The BUX stood at 142,873.50 points at 11.30 a.m., representing an 809.05 point or 0.56 percent decrease compared to Tuesday’s closing value, and was 813.62 points lower than the Wednesday opening, while OTP shares fell 350 forint, or 0.84 percent, to 41,120 forint.

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Other domestic heavyweights failed to escape the downturn. Magyar Telekom dropped 1.3 percent (falling 26 forint, or 1.01 percent, to 2,546 forint), while Mol shed 0.2 percent (dropping 35 forint, or 0.69 percent, to 5,020 forint). Richter proved the sole exception among local blue chips, managing a modest 0.6 percent gain (with Richter shares strengthening by 20 forint, or 0.16 percent, to 12,390 forint). Total market turnover reached an above-average 36,9 milliárd forint, with domestic stock market trading turnover reaching an above-average 36,9 milliárd forint.

Energy Pressures and Geopolitical Strain Weigh on the Forint

The Hungarian forint absorbed significant friction from shifting global dynamics and local macroeconomic readings. Index.hu reported that the currency slipped over the week, weighed down by Middle Eastern tensions and disruptions surrounding petroleum and diesel logistics. The exchange rate against the euro drifted to 366.1 by the closing bell, after momentarily crossing the 367 threshold earlier in the day. Aradványi Péter, an analyst at Equilor Befektetési Zrt., told Index that the forint last performed at such a weak level against leading currencies in the first half of April this year, having weakened by nearly 1 percent against the euro and more than 2 percent against the dollar during the week. Rodic Ádám, macroeconomic analyst at MBH, told Index that at the beginning of the week, the Middle East once again dictated the pace in the markets. Meanwhile, the domestic stock market’s turnover was an above-average 36,9 milliárd forint.

Photo: Pénzcentrum

ECB Signals Help Stabilize French Bond Yields

Global markets monitored central bank signals closely as debt yields climbed. Emmanuel Moulin, French central bank governor and European Central Bank Governing Council member, described the situation as serious and complex. Pénzcentrum noted that Moulin emphasized that conditions for ECB market intervention were not currently met, helping stabilize French bond yields and oil prices by late afternoon.

Oil Prices Rise as Hungarian Yield Spreads Narrow

Oil prices moved upward, with WTI quotations rising by 0.2 percent to 0.1 percent, to 89.5 dollars per barrel, while North Sea Brent appreciated by 0.8 percent to 101.4 dollars. Tardos Gergely, managing director of the Government Debt Management Agency, highlighted that as a result of the economic policy turnaround and the credible euro introduction schedule, Hungarian yield spreads narrowed by approximately 200 basis points. Last year, the concern delivered numerous vehicles, but its operating margin shrank to just 1.1 percent.