BepiColombo Unveils Closest Look at Mercury’s Solar Bombardment

During its fourth planetary flyby in September 2024, the joint ESA and JAXA BepiColombo spacecraft captured unprecedented, up-close measurements of solar protons and electrons bombarding Mercury’s unprotected surface, providing critical data on space weather dynamics as the mission settles into its orbital insertion phase.

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Space is rarely quiet. For the inner-most planet in our solar system, it is an absolute crucible. Lacking a thick insulating atmosphere to blunt the incoming stellar wind, Mercury sits entirely exposed to the raw fury of coronal mass ejections and solar flares. In early September, as the BepiColombo mission’s transfer module successfully separated its Mercury Planetary Orbiter and Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter components ahead of their final orbital capture, the hardware caught a violent solar outburst.

Unpacking the SIXS Instrument Data

The spacecraft’s Solar Intensity X-ray and Particle Spectrometer (SIXS)—designed and built in Finland—recorded precisely how high-energy particles managed to penetrate Mercury’s magnetosphere. According to data published from the instrument, these charged particles rained directly down onto the barren planetary surface across a remarkably wide geographic area.

When high-energy solar protons strike regolith completely devoid of atmospheric shielding, they trigger intense physical reactions. The bombardment knocks atomic and molecular constituents loose from the crust while simultaneously kicking off distinct secondary X-ray radiation signatures. By reading these signatures, planetary scientists can map out surface compositions and track how space weathering shapes planetary evolution over geological timescales.

The telemetry gathered during that September 2024 encounter proved exceptionally lucky. The spacecraft swept past the surface at a distance of just 165 kilometers—far lower than the altitude it will maintain during its routine operational orbits.

Decoding Terrestrial Space Weather Risks

The implications of these deep-space telemetry streams extend far beyond Hermean geology. Mercury offers an extreme natural laboratory for studying magnetospheric compression under severe solar stress.

Because Mercury’s intrinsic magnetic field is dramatically weaker and smaller than Earth’s, the solar wind compresses its magnetosphere in a manner that mirrors what Earth would experience during a worst-case solar superstorm. Researchers can leverage these empirical observations to model vulnerability frameworks for our own home planet.

University of Turku professor of space physics and SIXS co-Principal Investigator outlined the broader defensive utility of the mission’s findings: SIXS’s observations help us assess how destructive particle radiation would penetrate Earth’s near-space environment and atmosphere during the most powerful space storms.

These empirical metrics are feeding directly into active research initiatives, including a multi-year analytical framework running from 2026 through 2033 backed by the Research Council of Finland, where both Helsinki and Turku research groups continue to process incoming deep-space telemetry.

The Road to Final Orbit

BepiColombo’s ongoing choreography involves complex gravitational maneuvering following its eight-year transit. With the twin orbiters having executed their initial physical separation from the transfer module, the mission timeline pushes toward full orbital insertion in November, followed by separation of the individual orbiters in December.

Photo: helsinki.fi

As the hardware transitions from transient flyby mode to permanent, multi-instrument orbital mapping, researchers anticipate a deluge of coordinated data. Instruments operating in tandem will continuously evaluate how solar wind plasma interacts with planetary regolith and magnetic boundaries.

By capturing a major solar particle event at a mere 165-kilometer altitude, BepiColombo has turned an unshielded planet into an advanced diagnostic tool for understanding space weather across the inner solar system.