Park Seo-jin’s Family Bonds Over Mother’s Park Golf Hobby on ‘Mr. House Husband 2

KBS2’s Mr. House Husband 2 captures a heartwarming shift in Park Seo-jin’s household as his family rallies around their mother’s newfound passion for park golf. Initially intrigued by her vibrant new routine, Park Seo-jin and his sibling Hyo-jeong discovered she was actively playing the sport, prompting the entire family to embrace the recreational activity.

The Bottom Line

The Catalyst: Park Seo-jin and his family noticed their mother dressing up more and enjoying her days out, leading them to uncover her secret park golf hobby.

Park Seo-jin and his family noticed their mother dressing up more and enjoying her days out, leading them to uncover her secret park golf hobby. The Match: A family outing transformed into a competitive park golf tournament featuring the father, who held golf clubs for the very first time.

A family outing transformed into a competitive park golf tournament featuring the father, who held golf clubs for the very first time. The Breakout Star: Sibling Hyo-jeong delivered an unexpected performance on the green, prompting Eun Ji-won to earnestly encourage her gameplay.

Uncovering a Mother’s Vibrant New Routine

For a family often navigating demanding schedules in the public eye, the spotlight shifted inward toward a very domestic, yet transformative, lifestyle change.

Park Seo-jin and his younger sibling, Hyo-jeong, couldn’t help but notice that their mother had undergone a noticeable transformation. She was dressing up with extra care and frequently stepping out with a renewed sense of energy. Naturally, relatives and family members began wondering what sparked this lively daily rhythm.

From Curiosity to Competition on the Green

The mystery was quickly solved when the family discovered the driving force behind the lifestyle shift: park golf. Widely popular as an accessible recreational sport among middle-aged and older adults, park golf provided the mother with an independent hobby and a thriving social outlet. Seeing her flourish brought visible delight to her children.

Here is the kicker: the enthusiasm didn’t stop with the mother. Eager to join in on the bonding experience, the father stepped up to the course, holding golf clubs for the very first time in his life. Backed by typical beginner’s bravado, he brushed off the challenge with a confident, “Why can’t I do this?” But the reality of the sport quickly set in, trading immediate confidence for nervous sweat and plenty of shared family laughter.

Enter the Substitutes: Hyo-jeong Steals the Show

As the friendly family match intensified, the stakes rose, prompting Park Seo-jin and Hyo-jeong to tag in as substitutes for their parents. What started as a casual diversion quickly turned into the highlight of the outing.

Hyo-jeong surprised everyone on the course with an unexpectedly strong performance. Her natural aptitude caught the eye of viewers and participants alike, drawing enthusiastic encouragement from Eun Ji-won, who urged her to take up the sport more seriously.

Family Member Role in the Park Golf Outing Key Highlight Mother Introduced the family to park golf through her lively routine and active participation. Father Played golf for the first time in his life, displaying initial confidence followed by amusing rookie nerves. Park Seo-jin & Hyo-jeong Stepped in during the heated match, with Hyo-jeong delivering a standout performance praised on-set.

The Broader Cultural Impact of Family Leisure

Moments like these underscore why reality programming focusing on domestic life continues to resonate so deeply with audiences. By spotlighting an activity like park golf—a sport experiencing massive surges in popularity among older demographics—the show bridges generational gaps through shared leisure. For public figures like Park Seo-jin, sharing these intimate, grounding family milestones offers fans a genuine look at how personal bonds heal, evolve, and strengthen away from the concert stage.

Photo: biz.chosun.com

Have you ever picked up a completely unexpected sport or hobby alongside your relatives? Let us know your favorite family bonding moments in the comments below.