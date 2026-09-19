Hard-Line Conservative Alex Antic Wins South Australia Liberal Party Presidency

Senator Alex Antic Wins SA Liberal Presidency in High-Stakes Showdown Against Nicola Centofanti

South Australian Senator Alex Antic has secured the presidency of the South Australian Liberal Party, defeating Upper House leader Nicola Centofanti in a pivotal internal ballot on Saturday morning. The victory for the conservative backbencher marks a dramatic shift in the state organization’s power dynamics following months of intense speculation and grassroots recruitment efforts.

A High-Stakes AGM and the Conservative Surge The internal election concluded behind closed doors during the party’s Annual General Meeting, where roughly 200 State Council delegates cast their votes. Ms. Centofanti entered the contest as a non-Antic-aligned conservative backed by a coalition of moderates and conservatives attempting to block an Antic presidency. However, Senator Antic’s multi-year grassroots campaign across local party branches ultimately delivered the numbers needed to secure the role. Photo: theaustralian.com.au Liberal Party state director Alex Hyde confirmed the outcome in a brief public statement. The new president will convene the state executive soon and we all look forward to getting on with the job, Mr. Hyde noted, though the exact margin of victory remained unreleased.

Redefining Policy Authority and Party Direction The state president role functions internally much like the chair of a corporate board, responsible for overseeing campaign preparations, scheduling meetings, and steering administrative strategy. Prior to the vote, Senator Antic outlined a platform aimed at decentralizing control and returning authority to everyday members. Photo: europesays.com We need economic action on inflation, housing and energy without surrendering to net-zero orthodoxy and we need to stand up for the cultural inheritance of this country, Senator Antic wrote to delegates. He also addressed the growing pressure from minor parties, asserting that the organization must treat the One Nation challenge as the warning it is, while proving the Liberals can remain a viable home for traditional conservative voters.