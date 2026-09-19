Edison Chen ends near-decade hiatus with Anthony Wong’s ‘Temple of Wishes’, now filming

The RM10 million production, directed by Peiji, is scheduled for release on February 6, 2027.

After years spent largely stepping back from film and television to focus on his fashion business and family, Edison Chen has officially returned to cinema. The 45-year-old actor was unveiled on September 17 as the previously hidden second male lead in the upcoming festive comedy Temple of Wishes.

Promotional material for the project had initially teased Anthony Wong Chau-sang as the primary star while keeping his co-lead shrouded as a silhouette. That mystery dissolved during the production’s lensing ceremony in Penang, where Chen took the microphone to enthusiastic cheers from the crowd.

The Big Screen Return and Reunion in Penang

For fans of Hong Kong cinema, the casting carries considerable weight. The project reunites Chen and Wong, who previously shared the screen in the acclaimed Infernal Affairs franchise and 2005 street-racing hit Initial D. Their latest pairing has quickly generated online buzz, with clips from the launch event circulating widely on social media platforms like Xiaohongshu.

It’s really been a long time, so I’m very excited to start filming. I’ll do my best and continue to work hard. Edison Chen, Actor

Helmed by director Peiji, the RM10 million production follows two struggling men who begin operating a temple built around granting wishes. Principal photography on the feature began on September 7 and is scheduled to run through September 30.

Production Timeline and International Locations

While cameras are rolling heavily across Penang, the shooting schedule extends far beyond the Malaysian state. Production is also slated for Kuala Lumpur, Hengdian in China, and Bellagio in Italy. The film’s distributors have slated its theatrical release for February 6, 2027, marking the first day of Chinese New Year.

Photo: Thestar

For the 65-year-old Wong, the shoot marks a homecoming of sorts to Penang, roughly a decade after he filmed the thriller Insomnia there. Embracing the local culinary scene during a break from work, Wong offered a lighthearted comment at the event.

Penang is not only beautiful. The food is also irresistible. I’ve eaten so much that I’ve gained weight. Anthony Wong Chau-sang, Actor

Actor Samuel Pang rounded out the principal cast members at the ceremony. Visiting Penang for the first time, Pang expressed enthusiasm for both the region and the reunion.

Penang’s Growing Appeal for International Cinema

The arrival of the production team drew official recognition from local leadership. Penang State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai welcomed the crew during the launch ceremony, calling it an opportunity to promote Penang through film by highlighting the state’s diverse geography.

State officials pointed to a mix of tropical beaches, rainforests, historical sites, and British colonial architecture situated within close proximity, which helps maintain smooth shooting schedules. Furthermore, local administrators emphasized Penang’s multilingual capabilities—spanning English, Mandarin, Cantonese, Hokkien, and Malay—as an operational advantage for supporting international production teams.

The project lands as the region continues to attract major global interest. Netflix recently selected Penang as a filming location for its upcoming Mark Wahlberg feature, The Big Fix, underscoring an active government push to court worldwide productions.

A Festive Shift From Gritty Crime Thrillers

While long-rumored cinematic sequels to Initial D failed to materialize over the years, Temple of Wishes provides an entirely different dynamic. The production pivots both Chen and Wong away from the dark crime dramas and high-speed mountain passes of their earlier collaborations into a lighthearted festive comedy centered on wish-granting entrepreneurship.

Photo: Penangtoday

Principal photography is scheduled to wrap on September 30, setting the stage for post-production ahead of next year’s Lunar New Year holiday window.