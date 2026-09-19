Nintendo Has Updated The Super Mario Logo

Nintendo has quietly updated the official Super Mario logo on its website for the first time in 15 years, trading flat black strokes for a dimensional 3D design with a toy-like sheen and a metallic gray outline. The refresh arrives as fans await news of the next major 3D game.

For a franchise as meticulously guarded as Super Mario, visual overhauls do not happen by accident. Nintendo’s quiet website update brings a subtle yet striking dimensional shift to the iconic wordmark. While the fundamental letterforms and color assignments remain intact, the familiar flat black stroke has been replaced with a metallic gray outline and a distinct lighting effect that gives the letters real volume. Observers comparing the assets point out that the design leans toward a physical, plastic aesthetic reminiscent of modern franchise entries.

Fifteen Years of Logo Evolution Across Nintendo Generations

Nintendo historically embraces design consistency, saving logo modifications for moments when a major shift for the franchise is imminent. The first truly consistent wordmark arrived with Super Mario 64 in 1996, establishing playful, irregular letterforms in bright primary colors paired with black outlines and light shading.

2011: The release of Super Mario 3D Land tightened letter shapes, swapped specific color assignments—making the letter S blue and U yellow—and introduced a heavier inner shadow.

The release of Super Mario 3D Land tightened letter shapes, swapped specific color assignments—making the letter S blue and U yellow—and introduced a heavier inner shadow. Spin-Offs: Iterations like the industrial New Super Mario Bros. design favored a flat graphic with a fake drop-shadow, while the Mario Golf logo utilized golf-ball text textures that closely anticipated the modern 3D direction.

Iterations like the industrial New Super Mario Bros. design favored a flat graphic with a fake drop-shadow, while the Mario Golf logo utilized golf-ball text textures that closely anticipated the modern 3D direction. Cinematic Era: The recent cinematic outings, including The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, share the new aesthetic’s 3D lettering and dark metallic edges, though the film branding incorporates expansive star and sparkle palettes for space-themed variants.

Unprecedented Waits for a New Mainline 3D Adventure

While the refreshed branding and detailed new character renders have set fan communities snooping around every virtual corner for clues, the absence of a flagship game remains a central talking point. For the Nintendo Switch 2 hardware generation, the traditional launch cadence has completely broken down.

Photo: GoNintendo

Nintendo Switch Discontinued in Europe by 2027

Historically, a major Super Mario platformer accompanied or immediately followed a new console rollout. Super Mario Odyssey arrived on October 27, 2017, within the launch year of the original Nintendo Switch. By contrast, the Nintendo Switch 2 debuted on June 5, 2025, alongside Mario Kart World as a launch title, but consecutive Nintendo Direct presentations—including the presentation on September 9, 2026—concluded without any announcement of a new mainline 3D title.

Nintendo Unveils Zelda 40th Anniversary Lineup and Switch 2 System

With no new fully 3D adventure released since 2017, enthusiasts face a gap spanning nearly a decade between major installments. Even if a successor materializes in 2027, more than two years will have passed since the hardware’s initial release.

How Nintendo Keeps the Franchise Active on Switch 2

Mario has far from vanished from the current ecosystem, even if a standalone single-player epic is still missing from the release schedule.

Photo: playcentral.de

Title / Project Release / Update Date Key Details Mario Kart World June 5, 2025 (Updated Sept. 9, 2026) Launched as a core title; received an update adding 10 classic tracks from Super Mario Kart, two K.O. Tour routes, and a spectator mode. Mario Tennis Fever February 12, 2026 Introduced 38 playable characters and 30 distinct Fever rackets. Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Switch 2 Edition) March 26, 2026 Added Bellabel Park multiplayer content, new challenges, boss fights, and Rosalina as a playable character.

Beyond these platform-specific additions, the broader franchise footprint continues to expand. Nintendo recently marked the conclusion of Mario’s 40th-anniversary celebrations, a milestone that yielded retro library additions like Super Mario Sunshine for Nintendo Classics alongside cinematic releases and expanded merchandise lines.

Mario Kart World Update 1.8.0 Adds Ten Classic SNES Tracks

Speculation Mounts Over Future Cinematic and Interactive Slates

Industry watchers suggest that housekeeping efforts, such as updating corporate logos and asset renders, often precede major marketing pushes. Observers note that reports from April 2026 point toward the development of a broader Nintendo Cinematic Universe, positioning Mario at the center of an interconnected media slate comparable to Marvel’s cinematic strategy.

2023 Nintendo logo (Super Mario All-Stars style)

Whether the subtle branding shift heralds an imminent game reveal, a movie sequel announcement, or simply standard digital upkeep remains unconfirmed. For now, players continue parsing every pixel on official portals as the franchise looks toward its next era.