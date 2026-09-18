Best London Museum Exhibitions to See This Autumn

As autumn 2026 gets underway, London’s cultural institutions are launching a major season of exhibitions. Highlights include the British Museum displaying the Bayeux Tapestry on English soil for the first time in nearly a thousand years, alongside a comprehensive survey of Korean decorative arts.

The Bayeux Tapestry Returns to the British Museum

Few cultural events match the scale of the British Museum’s latest autumn exhibition. Laid out flat in one continuous 70-metre strip, the Bayeux Tapestry is back on English soil for the first time since it was woven nearly a millennium ago. The artifact functions simultaneously as medieval illumination, action cartoon, historical document, and blithe propaganda.

Tickets for this blockbuster run are priced at thirty-three pounds, with the exhibition scheduled to remain open until July 11, 2027.

Exploring Korea Across Two Millennia

Building on the global surge of interest in Korean pop culture, the British Museum is launching a second major autumn opening dedicated to the country’s broader artistic heritage. Opening on October 1 and running through January 31, 2027, the exhibition spans over two thousand years of sculpture, painting, and decorative arts.

Visitors can expect to view designated National Treasures. These include ancient gold body ornaments, Buddhist icons, twelfth- and thirteenth-century celadon-glazed stoneware, and evocative ink landscapes that chart the peninsula’s artistic evolution up to modern times.

A Complete Guide to London’s Autumn Culture Blockbusters

Beyond the British Museum, institutions across the capital are rolling out ambitious retrospectives and historical surveys. The Design Museum is turning its focus to stage design, while the Science Museum is marking a major North American anniversary with a dedicated free exhibition.

Exhibition Title Venue Dates Cost / Entry The Bayeux Tapestry The British Museum Until Jul 11, 2027 £33 Korea The British Museum Oct 1 – Jan 31, 2027 Price TBC Es Devlin The Design Museum Oct 2 – Apr 4, 2027 £21 Becoming America The Science Museum Oct 23 – Apr 25, 2027 Free

Design, Science, and Youth Culture Across the Capital

At the Design Museum, a landmark retrospective dedicated to Tony and Olivier Award-winning English stage designer Es Devlin opens on October 2. Developed in close collaboration with Devlin, the exhibition examines a thirty-year practice encompassing kinetic stage sculptures, Olympic ceremonies, and Super Bowl half-time shows using maquettes, sketches, and new large-scale installations.

Meanwhile, the Science Museum is marking 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence with a free exhibition titled ‘Becoming America: How Science Shaped a Nation’. Opening on October 23, the display explores how Anglo-American colonists, Indigenous Americans, and formerly enslaved communities utilized practical knowledge and tools between the 1760s and the 1790s.

With diaries filling up fast across the city, these exhibitions underline London’s cultural offerings. Whether you plan to examine medieval embroidery or trace transatlantic history, booking well in advance remains essential.