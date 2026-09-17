BetVictor Scottish Open Snooker Returns to Edinburgh: Tickets From £15

Fantasy & Market Impact

Edinburgh Prepares for the World’s Best Cuesports Talent

Professional snooker returns to the Scottish capital this winter as the Meadowbank Centre hosts the prestigious BetVictor Scottish Open.

Local fans will also be tracking the status of Scottish legend John Higgins, whose participation is anticipated. However, questions remain regarding whether Ronnie O’Sullivan will make the trip following a series of withdrawals due to injury. As the World Snooker Tour (WST) finalizes the official draw, anticipation builds around how the tactical landscape of the tour will unfold on the Edinburgh baize.

Ticketing Strategy and Global Broadcast Reach

In an effort to maximize live attendance, tournament organizers launched an aggressive promotional window. Spectators can secure tickets for the opening three sessions—running Monday through Wednesday—starting at just £15, with all-day passes priced at £25. But the tape on ticket sales moves fast: this special pricing tier is strictly limited and runs only until Monday, September 28.

For fans unable to make the trip to the Meadowbank Centre, the broadcast footprint is expansive. According to the WST, the event will be screened live globally via TNT Sports, HBO Max, Eurosport, and WST Play, ensuring maximum visibility for the sport’s commercial partners and sponsors.

Historical Context and Defending the Crown

Last year’s edition of the tournament delivered high-drama tactical battles, culminating in a thrilling final where Chris Wakelin defeated Chang Bingyu to lift the trophy. Wakelin navigated a grueling draw that featured elite cueists such as Stephen Maguire, Shaun Murphy, Mark Williams, Neil Robertson, and Mark Selby. Replicating that kind of deep run requires absolute precision in long potting and safety tactical exchanges.

Photo: europesays.com

BetVictor Scottish Open: Tournament Overview Tournament Detail Specification Dates December 14 – December 20, 2026 Venue Meadowbank Centre, Edinburgh Broadcasters TNT Sports, HBO Max, Eurosport, WST Play Special Ticket Offer From £15 (Runs until September 28)

With ranking points and crucial prize money on the line, the stakes at the Meadowbank Centre extend far beyond a single trophy. As the qualifiers approach, players on the bubble will need to dig deep into their tactical repertoires to secure their place in the capital’s elite draw.

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