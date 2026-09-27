Bitcoin stays above $84,000 driven by strong institutional demand

Bitcoin held firm above $84,000 as the cryptocurrency market approached the close of the third quarter, driven by strengthening spot trading activity and strong institutional demand. Trading at $84,626.50, the asset posted a quarterly gain of approximately 43.5%, marking its strongest Q3 performance since 2017.

The Bottom Line

Quarterly Performance: Bitcoin advanced roughly 43.5% from about $58,500 at the start of July, heading toward its best Q3 since 2017.

Bitcoin advanced roughly 43.5% from about $58,500 at the start of July, heading toward its best Q3 since 2017. Market Resilience: The digital asset successfully absorbed a large quarterly options expiry without major disruption, alongside restrained profit-taking.

The digital asset successfully absorbed a large quarterly options expiry without major disruption, alongside restrained profit-taking. Institutional Pressures: Strategy Chairman Michael Saylor publicly urged U.S. banks to expand Bitcoin custody and loan operations, targeting capital requirements.

Institutional Demand and Regulatory Pressures Shape Market Dynamics

As September draws to a close, spot trading activity across major exchanges has increased while profit-taking remains notably restrained. This behavior has cushioned the cryptocurrency against broader macroeconomic headwinds. Meanwhile, institutional conversations regarding market infrastructure intensified as Strategy Chairman Michael Saylor called on U.S. banks to broaden their involvement in the digital asset ecosystem.

Saylor specifically advocated for banks to offer Bitcoin custody services and loans backed by the cryptocurrency. He argued that existing capital requirements and the 1,250% risk weighting applied to high-risk crypto holdings under international banking standards unnecessarily restrict institutional participation. He also suggested that regulators should draw clear distinctions between financial institutions holding customer assets, lending against them, and taking direct directional positions with their own capital.

Ecosystem Developments and Security Incidents

While macroeconomic and institutional factors dictated the broader market trajectory, security concerns remained prominent following a $387.5 million hack of Bitget. By Saturday, the attacker had moved approximately $83 million of stolen XRP from three holding wallets, while roughly $75 million remained in the original accounts. Ripple cannot directly freeze the stolen funds because the XRP Ledger’s native token-freezing controls do not apply to its native cryptocurrency.

However, digital asset exchanges retain the ability to restrict accounts receiving the compromised funds. Bitget assured market participants that its protection fund covers the losses and that customer balances remain unaffected. Platform withdrawals are scheduled to resume sequentially, with Bitcoin withdrawals opening on September 28, followed by ether on September 29 and USDT on September 30.

Quarterly Performance and Market Metrics Asset Current Price (USD) Q3 Gain (Approximate) Bitcoin $84,626.50 43.5% Ether — 71.0%

Outlook as the Third Quarter Concludes

Simultaneously, alternative cryptocurrencies have posted strong quarterly metrics, with ether climbing roughly 71% to put it on course for its strongest Q3 on record. As the market transitions out of September, price stability above the $84,000 threshold depends heavily on sustained spot demand and how regulators respond to evolving institutional custody proposals.

Photo: uk.finance.yahoo.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.