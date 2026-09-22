Blue Jays’ Brett Bateman Injured After Sliding Catch

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Brett Bateman exited Monday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles with right hip discomfort following a sliding catch in center field.

The Play, the Turf, and the Exit

The sequence unfolded during a rain-impacted matchup at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. A 47-minute weather delay left the outfield turf waterlogged and yielding. Racing in on a sinking liner off the bat of Orioles hitter Rece Hinds, Bateman executed a sliding grab to secure the out. But the mechanics of the play proved costly.

Manager John Schneider and head athletic trainer Jose Ministral sprinted out of the dugout as the rookie remained on the turf in clear pain. Though Bateman managed to stand, he required physical assistance from Schneider and Ministral to navigate the dugout steps, with an arm draped over each of their shoulders.

Initial medical evaluations offered a brief sigh of relief. Even so, the organization plans to send the young outfielder for further diagnostic testing to determine the precise extent of the right hip discomfort.