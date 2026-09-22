Cindy Crawford’s Son Presley Gerber Dies at 27, Police Investigate Suspected Overdose

Presley Gerber, the 27-year-old model and son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, died on Sunday, September 20, 2026, at a Los Angeles rehabilitation facility. The Santa Monica Police Department is investigating the death as a suspected overdose, with law enforcement records indicating an apparent cardiac arrest before his passing.

The Investigation and Emergency Response Timeline

According to dispatch recordings obtained by outlets including People and Page Six, law enforcement and first responders were dispatched to an address on the 1000 block of Berkeley Street in Santa Monica at 9:35 a.m. on Sunday, September 20. The calls logged responses for both a cardiac arrest and an overdose. Presley Gerber was pronounced dead at 9:45 a.m., according to official records from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

The Santa Monica Police Department issued a press release confirming that the preliminary findings point to a suspected overdose, while emphasizing that there is no indication of foul play. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner completed an initial autopsy on Monday, September 21, 2026, though the official cause and manner of death have been deferred pending further toxicological and investigative findings.

The Bottom Line

The Incident: Presley Gerber passed away at age 27 on September 20, 2026, at a Los Angeles rehabilitation facility.

Presley Gerber passed away at age 27 on September 20, 2026, at a Los Angeles rehabilitation facility. Official Status: The Santa Monica Police Department is investigating the death as a suspected overdose, noting no signs of foul play.

The Santa Monica Police Department is investigating the death as a suspected overdose, noting no signs of foul play. Family Response: Representatives for Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber released a statement asking for privacy during a painful time.

Public Advocacy and Personal Transparency Around Recovery

Before his passing, Presley Gerber had been remarkably open about his battles with addiction, depression, and mental health challenges. Following in the footsteps of his mother and his sister, model and actress Kaia Gerber, Presley pursued a high-profile modeling career, walking for luxury houses such as Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Bottega Veneta, and Calvin Klein, alongside starring in a Super Bowl Pepsi commercial alongside Cindy Crawford in 2018.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

In recent years, however, he shifted a portion of his public platform toward destigmatizing addiction recovery. In 2023, he spoke candidly on the “Studio 22” podcast about his struggles, stating his desire to help others escape similar dark places. He later launched a social media series titled “Mental Health Mondays” to chronicle parts of his treatment and recovery journey. Most recently, in March, he shared footage on Instagram documenting his journey undergoing ibogaine treatment in Mexico, a psychoactive substance utilized in some international facilities for substance use disorders.

The Broader Family Impact and Cultural Conversations

In an interview published in American Vogue, Kaia Gerber discussed her brother’s openness, praising his willingness to be vulnerable. “When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone,” she shared, adding that her brother acted as a teacher by showing a willingness to be human for the world rather than hiding behind privacy.

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Detail Fact Date of Incident September 20, 2026 Age at Death 27 Location Los Angeles rehabilitation facility (Berkeley Street, Santa Monica) Investigating Agency Santa Monica Police Department & Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner

Our thoughts are with the Gerber family during this profoundly difficult period. We invite readers to share their thoughts and reflections in the comments below.