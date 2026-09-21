Boca Juniors’ Tight Schedule: Triple Competition and Upcoming Fixtures

Boca Juniors faces a grueling schedule featuring a high-stakes triple competition across the Copa Argentina, the Clausura tournament, and the Copa Sudamericana semifinals. Under manager Guillermo “Vasco” Arruabarrena, the Xeneize must navigate a congested fixture list culminating in a crucial Superclásico against River Plate on November 1, 2026.

Fantasy & Market Impact

International Absences: Goalkeeper Álvaro Montero will miss key fixtures against Racing and Unión due to international duty with Colombia, forcing tactical adjustments at the back.

Navigating the Conmebol Semifinals and Domestic Grinds

Following confirmation from Conmebol regarding the dates and times for the Copa Sudamericana semifinals, Boca Juniors enters a demanding block of fixtures. The club is one of only two Argentine sides—alongside Estudiantes—juggling a three-front campaign as the calendar turns toward the final stretch of the year. The tactical challenge requires careful load management by Arruabarrena to maintain high-intensity pressing structures without burning out key legs.

The sequence kicks off on neutral ground in Rosario with a Copa Argentina quarterfinal clash against Racing. That test is immediately followed by a home fixture against Unión in the Clausura, though the squad must absorb the absence of goalkeeper Álvaro Montero during both matches while he serves with the Colombian national team.

The October Gauntlet: From Instituto to Vasco da Gama

The fixture density intensifies rapidly through October. Boca travels to face Instituto before hosting Brazilian powerhouse Vasco da Gama at La Bombonera for the opening leg of the continental semifinal. Sandwiched directly between the two legs of the continental series is a domestic encounter against Talleres on home soil.

Fixture Opponent Competition Location Scheduled Date Racing Copa Argentina (Quarterfinals) Neutral September 27, 17:00 Unión Clausura (Matchday 11) Home (La Bombonera) October 4, 19:15 Instituto Clausura (Matchday 12) Away October 9 or 10 Vasco da Gama Copa Sudamericana (Semifinal – Leg 1) Home (La Bombonera) October 13, 21:30 Talleres Clausura (Matchday 13) Home (La Bombonera) October 16 or 17 Vasco da Gama Copa Sudamericana (Semifinal – Leg 2) Away (Rio de Janeiro) October 20, 21:30 Independiente Clausura (Matchday 14) Away (Avellaneda) October 25 River Plate Clausura (Matchday 15 – Superclásico) Home (La Bombonera) November 1 Defensa y Justicia Clausura (Matchday 16) Home (La Bombonera) November 8

The Road to the Superclásico

The relentless fixture list does not ease up after continental duties conclude in Rio de Janeiro. Boca must immediately pivot back to domestic action with an away trip to face Independiente in Avellaneda. That sets the stage for the ultimate test: the Superclásico against River Plate on the first Sunday of November at La Bombonera.

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