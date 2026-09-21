Dejan Kulusevski’s Speeding Sentencing Adjourned Amid Court Confusion

Tottenham winger Dejan Kulusevski had his speeding sentencing adjourned at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court after a procedural confusion over an email regarding his attendance. The 26-year-old was caught driving his Audi at 43mph in a 30mph limit through the Limehouse Link tunnel last September.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Disciplinary Threshold: With 18 points already on his licence, the Sweden international faces a severe risk of a mandatory driving disqualification once the case is finalized.

The Courtroom Confusion and Case Background

The legal proceedings at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court hit a procedural roadblock when the bench struggled to interpret correspondence sent by the player’s camp. Chairwoman of the magistrates’ bench Mary Millar stated during the hearing, “We’re not sure if he’s asking for an adjournment so we’re going to give him an adjournment. We’re not clear from that email.”

The offense itself dates back to the afternoon of September 28 last year, when Metropolitan Police monitoring equipment captured the Audi traveling at 43mph in a 30mph zone. Crucially, the player already holds 18 points on his driving record, heightening the severity of the upcoming sentencing. The legal adviser noted that the Sweden international was absent due to work commitments, referencing an email explaining that he is actively training “after a one-year injury as a professional footballer.”

Mitigating Circumstances and Legal Arguments

To contest the severity of the penalty, the player’s submitted email outlined specific personal and professional reasons for the court to consider. The correspondence highlighted that his young family relies on him for transport to various essential appointments. Furthermore, the submission pointed out that his professional duties require him to drive “to work and back where the hours can be antisocial.”

Addressing the driving infractions directly, the communication conceded that while the recorded speeds were mostly “just over” the established limits, the player fully understood he was exceeding the legal threshold. The former Juventus player missed the entirety of last season and the 2026 World Cup due to a knee injury, making his recent return to the pitch a primary focus as he navigates this lingering legal matter.

Player Profile & Case Overview

Metric / Detail Recorded Information Player Name Dejan Kulusevski Club Tottenham Offense Date September 28 (Previous Year) Infraction 43mph in a 30mph zone (Limehouse Link tunnel) Current Licence Points 18 points Next Court Date October 19

Next Steps in the Legal Proceedings

With the bench electing to clear up any ambiguity surrounding the player’s legal representation and formal requests, the hearing was formally pushed back. The case has been rescheduled until October 19.

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