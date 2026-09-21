French Basketball Legend Nicolas Batum Announces Retirement

Nicolas Batum, the former captain of the French national team and double Olympic silver medalist, officially announced his retirement on September 21, after an 18-season NBA career and 15 years with the French national team. Known to fans as “Batman,” the 37-year-old veteran concludes a career spanning over 1,200 NBA matches and multiple international podium finishes.

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The End of an Era for French Basketball

According to reports from Le Figaro, Nicolas Batum made his retirement official via an emotional video published on Instagram. At 37 years old, the former captain of Les Bleus chose September 21 for his announcement—a poignant date marking the anniversary of his father’s passing on a basketball court.

Formed at Pont-l’Evêque in Normandy before rising through the ranks at Le Mans in ProA, Batum built a transatlantic resume. Over 18 seasons in the United States, the 2.02-meter forward suited up for Portland, Charlotte, Philadelphia, and the Los Angeles Clippers.

International Glory and the Iconic Tokyo Block

While his NBA tenure cemented his professional durability, Batum’s legacy with the French national team remains etched in international lore. He captured silver medals at the Tokyo 2021 and Paris 2024 Olympic Games, alongside a European Championship gold in 2013 and two bronze medals at the FIBA World Cups in 2014 and 2019.

The 2021 Olympic semifinal against Slovenia is a defining moment of his international career. In the final moments of a 90-89 match, Batum executed a block, securing France’s ticket to the gold-medal game.

Nicolas Batum: Career Milestones & Resume Category Achievement / Detail NBA Seasons 18 Seasons (Over 1,200 matches) NBA Franchises Portland, Charlotte, Philadelphia, LA Clippers Olympic Medals Double Silver (Tokyo 2021, Paris 2024) FIBA / EuroBasket 1x European Champion (2013), 2x World Cup Bronze (2014, 2019)

Looking Homeward: The Final Chapter

“I have decided to stop basketball because I want to go home, leave my place to others because I have done my time,” Batum shared in his retirement address, reflecting on a journey that spanned 18 years in the NBA and 15 years in the blue jersey. With his sights set on returning to his roots, “Batman” leaves behind his career.

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As French basketball turns the page on its leadership, the tactical board shifts to the next wave of prospects tasked with filling the void left by the former captain.

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