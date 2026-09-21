Vivo Launches Watch 6, Buds Clip, and Pad 6 Pro Ecosystem Devices

The Vivo Watch 6, Vivo Buds Clip, and Vivo Pad 6 Pro debuted alongside the flagship Vivo X500 smartphone series during an evening event at the West Bund Convention Centre in Shanghai, China, on September 21, 2026, expanding the hardware ecosystem into wearables, open-ear audio, and high-performance tablets.

Engineering the Vivo Watch 6: Titanium Build and BlueOS 4 Architecture

Positioned as the company’s latest flagship wearable, the Vivo Watch 6 features a premium chassis constructed from titanium alloy paired with a sapphire crystal display cover. Despite the rugged material choice, the hardware maintains an ultra-slim profile with a 9.5mm thickness and a weight of 37 grams.

Under the hood, the smartwatch runs BlueOS 4, an operating system engineered to unify cross-device telemetry and smart home interactions within Vivo’s ecosystem. For health and athletic metrics, the hardware integrates advanced running and cycling guidance algorithms alongside a Workout Recap Video generator that processes session logs into digestible visual summaries.

Visual output reaches a peak brightness of 3.500 Nits, ensuring legibility under direct sunlight. Additional hardware specifications include dual-frequency GPS, NFC for contactless transactions, 5 ATM water resistance, and an IP68 dust and water ingress rating. Pricing in China starts at 999 Yuan for the standard edition, scaling to 1,399 Yuan for the eSIM-enabled variant.

Vivo Buds Clip: Rethinking Open-Ear Audio Topology

Shifting away from conventional in-ear nozzle designs, the Vivo Buds Clip utilizes an ear-clip structural format. Users physically clamp the acoustic units onto the outer ear cartilage. This open-ear topology allows ambient environmental frequencies to pass through naturally while music or voice feeds play.

Each earbud weighs 5,2 gram, prioritizing weight distribution for extended wear stability. The acoustic drivers are tuned for High-Definition Vocal Clarity, aiming to preserve speech fidelity during calls or media consumption. Cross-device utility is handled via Three-Device Connectivity, allowing seamless audio source switching across phones, tablets, and laptops. The retail price is set at 599 Yuan.

Vivo Pad 6 Pro: Performance Benchmarks and Display Metrics

The high-end tablet tier expands with the official introduction of the Vivo Pad 6 Pro to the ecosystem lineup. The device centers on a 13,2 inci 4K display sporting a resolution of 3.840 x 2.512 piksel, an unconventional 3:2 aspect ratio, and a fluid 144Hz refresh rate.

Display parameters include Dolby Vision certification, a P3 wide color gamut, and a maximum brightness ceiling of 1.200 nits. Processing duties are handled by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 silicon, built on a 3nm fabrication node. Configurations scale up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

Energy management relies on a substantial 13.000 mAh battery pack. Software operations run on OriginOS 7 tailored specifically for tablet form factors. Productivity is addressed through Atomic Workbench, an interface capable of managing up to five simultaneous application windows, alongside native hardware acceleration for 4K video editing and desktop-class application adaptations. The tablet retails in China starting at 4.499 Yuan.

Ecosystem Expansion and Regional Availability

However, these initial pricing tiers and hardware specifications reflect the domestic Chinese market. Global consumers must wait for official regional announcements from subsidiaries like Vivo Indonesia to confirm local pricing and localized configurations.