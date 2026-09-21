Presley Gerber Dies at 27: Heartbreaking Final Posts and Family Photos Revealed

Presley Gerber, the 27-year-old model and son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, passed away at a rehab facility in Los Angeles on Sunday. Months prior to his tragic death, Presley shared a heartbreaking social media post reflecting on his struggles with mental health and substance use.

The Bottom Line The Tragedy: Presley Gerber died at age 27 at a Los Angeles rehab facility, according to TMZ and reports confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

Presley Gerber died at age 27 at a Los Angeles rehab facility, according to TMZ and reports confirmed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. The Final Post: His last public Instagram presence in August featured him modeling for Vuori Clothing, drawing emotional tributes from figures like Paris Hilton.

His last public Instagram presence in August featured him modeling for Vuori Clothing, drawing emotional tributes from figures like Paris Hilton. The Family Response: Representatives for Cindy Crawford issued a statement asking for privacy, while sister Kaia Gerber previously opened up about how his battles impacted their family dynamic.

Behind the Final Public Photos and Last Social Media Posts

Just four months before his passing, Presley stood smiling alongside his mother Cindy Crawford, father Rande Gerber, and younger sister Kaia Gerber at the RE/DONE x Kaia Gerber Short/Cuts Launch event in Los Angeles. Photographers captured the model grinning and wrapping his arm around his sister during the evening, offering a glimpse of familial warmth that contrasted sharply with the private battles he faced behind closed doors.

More recent images surfaced through Presley’s final Instagram post on August 5, where he modeled black athletic apparel from Vuori Clothing. In one of the photos, he was captured bending over and laughing during a lighthearted outdoor shoot. Earlier on Sunday, celebrity friend Paris Hilton left a public comment on the post reading, “Love you bro.”

Opening Up About Mental Health, Medication, and Recent Loss

Presley had been transparent with followers regarding his health challenges. Last November, he announced a temporary step back from social media to prioritize his mental well-being. One month later, he released a candid video detailing the medical regimen he managed for panic attacks and night terrors, including doses of Buprenorphine, Xanax, and Valium.

Here is the kicker: Presley openly attributed a recent escalation in his struggles to profound personal grief. “Unfortunately, I’ve had a lot of loss in many different forms recently, so that is not an excuse, but it’s the reason why I am where I’m at now,” he shared in his video message, opting not to elaborate publicly on the specific losses he endured.

The toll of these struggles extended across the family unit. Sister Kaia Gerber spoke with Vogue about how her brother’s public and private battles affected their household. She noted that watching his difficulties made her internalize her own stress, leading her to self-identify as the “easy” child who avoided asking for help to prevent adding further strain.

Detail Verified Record Age at Passing 27 years old Date of Passing Sunday Location Los Angeles rehab facility Final Campaign Vuori Clothing (August)

Navigating Public Grief and the Call for Privacy

Following confirmation of his death from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner via TMZ, representatives for Cindy Crawford released a formal statement to the Daily Mail requesting space for the family. “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time,” the spokesperson stated.

Moving Forward and Reflecting on the Spotlight’s Toll

What are your thoughts on how the media and public handle celebrity mental health advocacy? Share your perspective in the comments below.