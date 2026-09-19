BofA: Fed Must Curb Nominal Consumer Spending to Hit Inflation Target Amid Strong US Economy

The U.S. According to research from Bank of America Global Research, policymakers targeted nominal consumer spending, which continues to expand at a 6.30% annual rate, to curb demand-driven inflation pressures.

The Bottom Line The Spending Trigger: U.S. consumer spending is expanding at 6.30% year-over-year, consistently pushing core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation above the central bank’s target.

U.S. consumer spending is expanding at 6.30% year-over-year, consistently pushing core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation above the central bank’s target. Economic Resilience: Bank of America revised its Q3 2026 GDP tracking estimate upward to 3.00% year-over-year, bolstered by stronger-than-expected August retail sales data.

Navigating the 5% Threshold in Nominal Spending

Conventional economic theory warns against raising interest rates during supply shocks. Tightening monetary policy in the face of restricted supply typically compounds pressures on an already contracting real economy. But the balance sheet tells a different story.

According to Bank of America U.S. economist Aditya Bhave, real economic growth in the United States remained stable despite accelerating inflation. “The risk of raising rates amid a supply shock is that real growth is already rolling over, and hikes inflict further damage,” Bhave noted in a recent research note. “But real growth has held up recently, even as inflation heated up. In other words, nominal growth has been booming. If the Fed does not tighten in this environment, it risks demand-driven inflation replacing supply shocks as those fade.”

Here is the math. Historical trends demonstrate that core PCE inflation persistently exceeds the central bank’s target whenever nominal consumer spending growth crosses the 5% threshold. With nominal consumer spending currently expanding at 6.30% year-over-year, the Federal Reserve faces mounting pressure to throttle demand.

Weighing AI Productivity Against Sticky Demand

Historical market precedents suggest that major productivity booms can offset high spending without triggering harsh economic contractions. Economists frequently point to the late 1990s technological expansion as a blueprint for how productivity gains can absorb excess demand and stabilize prices.

However, Bank of America analysts emphasize that productivity gains linked to artificial intelligence have not yet translated into measurable disinflation. For instance, Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) and AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) have posted significant gains over recent market cycles through AI-driven expansion.

Consequently, policymakers have few viable alternatives to cooling aggregate demand directly. Slower population growth paired with robust August retail sales data leaves the central bank reliant on higher borrowing costs to manage the economic trajectory.

Upward Revisions in Q3 2026 GDP Projections

Economic indicators continue to defy expectations of a sharp downturn. Reflecting this resilience, Bank of America revised its Q3 2026 U.S. GDP tracking estimate upward by four tenths of a percentage point to 3.00% year-over-year, up from its previous 2.60% projection.

Photo: markets.com

This upward revision was powered primarily by stronger-than-expected August retail sales figures.

U.S. Economic Indicators and Fed Policy Metrics (Q3 2026) Metric Current Reading Target / Benchmark Federal Funds Rate Rate Adjustments Neutral Rate Projections Nominal Consumer Spending 6.30% YoY Below 5% Threshold Q3 2026 GDP Growth (BofA Estimate) 3.00% YoY 2.60% Previous Estimate Core PCE Inflation Target Above Target Federal Reserve Target

The Path Forward for Asset Allocation

With nominal spending holding above the critical 5% marker, monetary easing cycles may be delayed.